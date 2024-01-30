Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, Trisha Pascale

As BerlinRosen has expanded beyond its roots in politics and public affairs, data and analytics is an area where the agency has begun to flex its muscles.

One of the key players in this growth is Washington, DC-based head of analytics and insights Trisha Pascale.

With a team of 12, a big part of Pascale’s brief is to bring together data and analytics processes and insights from across BerlinRosen Holdings’ agencies — no small feat given the network’s acquisition spree in recent years. That includes a wide range of firms bought since 2022, including the flagship BerlinRosen, brand consultancy Derris, strategic comms shop Glen Echo Group, tech specialist Inkhouse and real estate, hospitality and design communications firm M18.

Described by the firm as a “data storyteller,” Pascale has a wide range of experience from both creative and PR firms, as well as various corporations, including airlines and hospitality companies.

Before joining BerlinRosen as the first person to lead data and analytics for the network, she worked at creative shop The Many and was an SVP at Edelman Data & Intelligence. Earlier in her career, Pascale held in-house roles at Marriott International and U.S. Airways and had a stint in the media industry at Slate.