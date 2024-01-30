Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, Dan Nestle

Dan Nestle has spent the past three years heading up communications for Lixil Americas, which “makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges [and] transform homes,” according to its website.

As part of his role, he leads global digital communications and communications technology transformation, including exploring and implementing generative AI and related technologies.

Nestle explains on his LinkedIn bio that he finds “joy (and occasionally dread) in new technology, especially tools and platforms that enhance communication, encourage conversation and foster person-to-person relationships.”

He is always looking for ways to improve his work through generative AI, dark social platforms such as Discord and measurement and analytics tools.

When he is not working, you can find Nestle hosting his biweekly podcast, The Dan Nestle Show, in which he interviews comms tech pros. He is a respected voice in the industry on the topic of AI and was recently included in Page’s three-episode podcast mini-series dissecting the current AI landscape, exploring the ways people are harnessing these powerful tools and addressing the pitfalls to watch out for.

Nestle is also a co-editor of the Amazon bestseller The Most Amazing Marketing Book Ever. Additionally, he is a member of the RISE learning community for marketing and communications professionals, focused on staying ahead of the technologies and trends affecting the industry.