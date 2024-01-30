Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, Dervilla Mullan

Dervilla Mullan has been NewsWhip’s chief product officer for nearly seven years. Now, she’s helping the predictive media monitoring company build AI offerings that streamline communicators’ everyday operations.

Reflecting on 2023, Mullan said in a blog post that NewsWhip “focused on providing more context and clarity for our users, enabling better decisions and calmer minds.” As an example, she pointed to AI Digest, which takes the top articles from a user’s search, identifies key themes and creates an executive summary.

AI Digest also includes a timeline graph, a tool that records and visualizes media and public interest over time.

More broadly, NewsWhip increased the number of platforms users can monitor through its technology. It added TikTok videos and launched a publisher-only beta program with LinkedIn, which it aims to extend to other users this year.

Looking forward, Mullan wrote in her blog post, “Our reporting capabilities will be significantly enhanced, leveraging more AI to make 2024 the year where the unique power of NewsWhip data and insights impact our clients at a new scale.”

Before NewsWhip, Mullan spent three years as chief product officer at Dublin, Ireland-based Brandtone, spearheading strategy for the mobile marketing company’s offerings, according to her LinkedIn.