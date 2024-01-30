Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, Ethan Mollick

Associate professor, The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

by PRWeek staff

An associate professor at Wharton for almost 15 years, Ethan Mollick writes the excellent One Useful Thing Substack newsletter, principally focused on AI.

He has worked with organizations ranging from startups to government agencies. His specialty is researching factors that lead to success in entrepreneurship and innovation.

Most recently, he has focused on AI, especially how it affects education and work. He cofounded Wharton Interactive, an effort to democratize education using games and simulations, while applying rigorous approaches to teaching at scale.

Launched in November 2022, Mollick’s One Useful Thing newsletter has become a prime source of intelligent and insightful commentary on AI, a ubiquitous subject that attracts acres of vacuous and uninformed rhetoric. Mollick aims to translate research into advice, or commentary, in a short and useful way — covering one useful thing in each post.

Mollick’s book Co-Intelligence: Living and Working with AI comes out in April. His first post of 2024 outlined how AI is already impacting work, altering the truth and helping learning.

He ended it with: “We are facing exponential change, and that means even the signs and portents I discussed in this post are quickly becoming prophecies of the past, rather than indicators of the future.”


