Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, Chad Latz

Chad Latz, who has been with BCW since 2009, is “everyone’s go-to guy for trendspotting technology innovations that fuse the digital and physical world and inspire the creation of new opportunities for engagement between consumers and brands,” says his bio on the firm’s website.

Under his leadership, the WPP agency bulked up its comms tech muscles in 2022 with the launch of BCW Navigate, its first AI policy offer for clients. And it spent the last year expanding its PR products and tools chops.

Latz has worked to use cognitive AI to promote and protect organizations and brands against weaponized information. And following a rise in misinformation and disinformation, clients have asked for intelligence and evaluation surrounding their communications strategies.

In response, last summer, Latz was behind a new partnership, BCW Decipher powered by Limbik, which helps clients anticipate and dismantle message threats, addressing the growth of generative AI and bad actors’ ability to create disinformation at scale. He is leading BCW’s efforts to embed the service into its global business.

And in recent months, ahead of the 2024 elections, his team launched the Decipher Index, developed in partnership with Limbik. It uses cognitive artificial intelligence to predict, on a rolling basis, the top trends regionally and globally with the greatest potential for impact.