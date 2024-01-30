Should PR pros be afraid of artificial intelligence? Will it benefit or harm the PR and media industries at large? Will it take their jobs?

Those are just some of the questions Aaron Kwittken, founder of the eponymous agency now known as KWT, has been addressing in op-eds and interviews for the past year-plus since ChatGPT burst onto the scene in November 2022.

Since stepping down as KWT’s CEO in late 2020, Kwittken has become one of the most prominent comms tech leaders in the industry, serving in the role of CEO of PRophet, the generative and predictive software-as-a-service platform designed for earned media pros. He’s also chief executive of the comms tech unit at Stagwell Marketing Cloud, the holding company’s suite of AI services used by professionals across the marketing spectrum.

A veteran marthoner, Kwittken also keeps busy by serving as a guest lecturer at George Washington University and the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School; he has served in various leadership positions in PRSA New York.

Like many top comms tech executives, Kwittken’s experience is highlighted by first-hand media relations experience at a PR firm. Kwittken was the founder of KWT Global, formerly known as Kwittken, which has offices in the U.S. and in London. The firm was acquired by MDC Partners, now Stagwell Group, in 2010. Previously, Kwittken was U.S. CEO of Havas North America.