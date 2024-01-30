Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, Wasim Khaled

Wasim Khaled cofounded AI-driven risk and narrative intelligence platform Blackbird.AI in 2017 with the intention of leading the global fight against disinformation, one of the leading reputation issues businesses face today.

Blackbird.AI helps organizations detect and respond to harmful narratives that cause reputational and financial harm. Powered by the company’s AI-driven Constellation Dashboard, organizations can proactively manage previously undetectable information risks.

The threat intelligence platform was founded in Silicon Valley by Khaled and CTO Naushad UzZaman to empower trust, safety and integrity across the information ecosystem.

In September 2021, Weber Shandwick teamed up with Blackbird.AI to launch a media security center, powered by insights from leading institutions combating misinformation and disinformation and Khaled’s threat detection platform. The center helps clients navigate a volatile media landscape with bespoke solutions that protect reputations.

A computer scientist by trade, Khaled studied information operations, computational propaganda, behavioral science, AI and the applications of these disciplines to defense, cyber and risk intelligence.

Khaled is a member of the Social Intelligence Lab and U.S. Department of State’s Global Engagement Center’s Disinfo Cloud. Prior to Blackbird, he founded LuxMobile, earning the distinction of Inc. 500 Asian Entrepreneur of the Year.