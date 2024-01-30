Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, James Holland

With generative AI promising to revamp every corner of every business, PR practitioners can find it daunting to practically apply the technology to their work.

James Holland, EVP of digital at Highwire PR, has stepped up as a guide to help comms pros cut through grandiose claims and start using AI practically.

In August, Holland penned an article about Highwire’s employee framework for applying AI to PR. The internal guide offers Highwire employees direction on how to navigate issues surrounding legality, copyright and ownership, ethics and quality of work.

Holland outlines 14 topics across all four pillars, diving into how PR pros must address each to use generative AI responsibly. Topics include regulatory concerns and confidentiality, plagiarism and ownership, combating discrimination and bias, and using AI transparently.

The framework is designed to give both employees and clients confidence that the firm is using AI properly and with consistency. It also includes risk-assessment guidelines for common scenarios to help employees mitigate AI misuse.

Holland has established himself as a leader in PR technology over his past three years at Highwire. He’s also led technology-driven creativity at Wonderscript, Edelman, Archetype and Text100 for the past six years. He’s poised to continue leading AI use in communications for years to come.