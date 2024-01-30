Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, Gary Grossman

Gary Grossman has been spearheading artificial intelligence efforts of the largest agency in the world by revenue since 2012.

For almost 12 years, Grossman has served as EVP of Edelman’s technology practice and global lead of the agency’s AI Center of Excellence.

Leading Edelman’s global AI hub, Grossman authored the 2019 Edelman artificial intelligence survey and white paper, comparing the general public’s perception of AI with those of senior tech executives in the U.S. More recently, Grossman catalogs his thoughts on the evolving AI landscape as a contributing writer at VentureBeat.

“People compare the technology to electricity and fire because, like these fundamental discoveries, AI is a transformative technology that has the potential to radically change almost every aspect of our lives, from how we work and communicate to how we solve complex problems, much like electricity revolutionized power and industry and fire transformed early human society,” Grossman wrote in VentureBeat, reflecting on a year since the launch of ChatGPT. “These technologies may upend creative and knowledge work as we know it.”

Looking at the year ahead, Grossman predicts the imminent arrival of physical robots and pullbacks in the “AI summer” experienced over the last year. The known and potential problems function as a “brake on AI enthusiasm,” he writes.