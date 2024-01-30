Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, Joanna Drabent

Joanna Drabent is one of the most prominent female founders and executives in communications technology.

A decade ago, she cofounded media relations tool Prowly, which helps PR pros find relevant contacts in the media and draft and distribute press releases. Its features also include analytics and reporting that help track mentions and build reports as part of its suite of media monitoring services, which launched in 2022.

Prowly, which has more than 7,000 users in 70 countries, was acquired by online marketing suite Semrush in 2020. Since then, Drabent has served as head of Semrush’s Prowly unit.

Before launching Prowly in 2013, Drabent had a first-hand look at what tools PR pros need to do their jobs better as the leader of the Kolko PR agency, based in Poland, which worked with many of the country’s most prominent technology startups.

Drabent is also involved in other marketing and startup organizations. She was named one of the top startup founders in Europe by Forbes and magazine The Hundert, and is a member of the EY Winning Women European group. Drabent is also a member of the supervisory board of Vercom, which develops cloud communications platforms. Earlier in her career, Drabent was a PR manager for IT outsourcing company mLife.