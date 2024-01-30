Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, Rob Davis

Rob Davis joined MSL as chief digital innovation officer in 2022 after 14 years at Ogilvy. In his almost two years at the helm of the agency’s digital innovation center, Davis has focused heavily on creator equity and MSL’s influencer marketing platform, Fluency.

Publicis Groupe, MSL’s parent company, expanded the group’s technology capabilities with AI-powered entity CoreAI earlier this year. Aimed at making the group the “industry’s first AI-powered system,” the holding company is set to invest about €300 million in the tool over the next three years.

Davis led digital influencer relations of MSL U.S.’s Pay Equity Report this year, a follow up to the agency’s Time to Face the Influencer Pay Gap 2021 report, highlighting a 27% equity gap for diverse creators. The primary research utilized 550 U.S. influencers’ review of the cultural, societal and influencer landscape and distinct findings from Fluency.

The equity guidelines encourage the adoption of best practices across the industry as a step to increase discoverability for BIPOC creators and ultimately close the influencer pay gap. The report also provided a creator evaluator as an algorithmic standard combining social media metrics such as views, engagement and follow count, with categorical relevance such as content type, brand category, exclusivity and boosting rights that will be used by the agency when evaluating influencer pay.

Davis started at Ogilvy in 2008 as an interactive marketing director leading clients DuPont, IBM and Sears. He established the WPP agency’s first video practice in 2012, which went on to win three Cannes Lions.