Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, Nimesh Davé

As president of Notified, Nimesh Davé helps the communications and marketing company develop tools that make PR practitioners’ lives easier.

Notified has been investing heavily in artificial intelligence. Over the past year, the company rolled out products including an AI-powered press release generator. It also filed a patent application to build AI-enabled features for IR professionals.

After the announcement, Davé said in a statement the products will facilitate “a more engaging and impactful earnings process.” One feature, the Earnings Call Coach, will analyze trends and predict what questions may be asked during a conference call, according to Notified.

In a statement from March, Davé said generative AI will streamline time-consuming processes, allowing communicators to “focus on critical, strategic work.” Notified, he said, is “committed to advancing this technology by working hand in hand with those that will be using it.”

Before Notified, Davé served as president of Global Cloud, a multibillion dollar virtual business division within Ingram Micro, a global distributor of IT products and services. Earlier, he spent two decades in senior roles with Tech Data, before it merged with Synnex.

Davé is also an adviser on the University of Southern California’s Marshall/Greif Incubator, which accelerates the development of the school’s top student and alumni entrepreneurs, according to his LinkedIn profile.