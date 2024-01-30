Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, Antony Cousins

Less than three months after he was honored in PRWeek’s 2023 Dashboard class, Cision named Antony Cousins as its executive director of artificial intelligence strategy, a newly created role.

Cousins spearheads the development of generative AI-enabled tools, while ensuring all AI products are built ethically. He is also responsible for ensuring Cision’s offerings comply with regulatory frameworks emerging in the U.S., U.K., Europe and beyond.

As well as developing an AI code of ethics, Cision rolled out an AI-powered monitoring, insights and outreach service, called CisionOne, last year. The platform, which debuted in the U.S. in October, helps users more quickly and accurately identify relevant news and trends, according to Cision.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Cousins detailed his thoughts on AI in the year ahead. He expects to see progress on regulation speed up in the U.S. over concerns about bad actors, but predicted the U.K. will take a more “heavy-handed” approach.

Cousins joined Cision in late 2022 through the global communications and media intelligence platform’s acquisition of Factmata, where he was CEO. Earlier, he served in PR and comms roles in the U.K. government, including tenures at the Ministry of Defense, Home Office and Cabinet Office.