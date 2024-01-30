Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, Steve Clayton

Among the major U.S. tech companies racing toward AI, Microsoft is one of the biggest players.

Last summer, Steve Clayton was selected to lead a team of 10 staffers supporting Microsoft with cutting-edge AI tools and resources, “infusing the breadth of our AI technologies across the comms function,” said Microsoft chief communications officer Frank Shaw, to whom Clayton reports.

The team has been using Microsoft’s AI technologies to enhance creativity, productivity and efficiency across measurement, reporting, media relations and more.

Clayton also stepped into a leadership role in evangelizing Microsoft’s view of AI and serving as a company spokesperson on the topic, which includes sharing Microsoft’s insights on AI with comms organizations globally that are looking for guidance and support.

Microsoft has integrated OpenAI technology into its Office, Window and Bing products, and provides OpenAI with its own Azure cloud computing tools.

In January, Microsoft rolled out Reading Coach, which uses AI to help students improve literacy. It also launched a Classwork tool, which uses AI to help educators tailor content for digital learning platforms; an Assignments tool, which uses AI to streamline the rubric generating process for teachers; and Copilot Pro, which gives customers access to its suite of AI software for $20 a month.

Microsoft has put billions of dollars into OpenAI, the firm behind ChatGPT. Its total current investment in the company to date is $13 billion.