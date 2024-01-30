Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, Paolo Yuvienco

Chief technology officer Paolo Yuvienco joined the holding company in 2017 to guide the company’s overall technology strategy.

Working closely with Omnicom’s global clients, his role is to define and operationalize their data and technology transformation plans.

Over the past seven years, data and technology have grown to insurmountable heights with the introduction of artificial intelligence and other advanced automation tools.

Omnicom Group announced a joint initiative with Adobe in 2023 to bring generative AI capabilities to its shared clients. The partnership made it the first holding company with access to Adobe Firefly models.

The venture also made Omnicom the first advertising holding company to join the Content Authenticity Initiative, an Adobe-led cross-industry initiative comprising media and tech companies, NGOs and academics.

Adobe Firefly’s creative generative AI models, merged with Omni data, Omnicom’s open operating system, are being used to create on-brand content for marketers. By embedding the power of Firefly into client ecosystems, Omnicom and Adobe can generate content in the brand’s unique style and brand language using APIs to increase automation.

Prior to Omnicom, Yuvienco served as global chief technology officer at DigitasLBi, joining the company before it was acquired by Publicis Groupe in 2012.

During his tenure, Yuvienco worked alongside its global heads of strategy, creative, user experience and media to bring together its creative innovation, technical expertise and IP for global clients including HPE, Nissan and Whirlpool.