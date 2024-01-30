Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, Sally Aldous

Anthropic vaulted into the escalating artificial intelligence arms race in September after Amazon said it would invest up to $4 billion in the AI startup. Steering the company’s corporate communications is Sally Aldous.

Aldous is no stranger to technology’s febrile environment.

During her more than five years at Meta, Aldous led comms planning and execution for some of Facebook’s most high-profile global moments, including the removal of former President Donald Trump from the company’s platforms, according to her LinkedIn.

She also managed Meta president of global affairs Nick Clegg’s media strategy when he moved to the U.S. and throughout the 2020 elections.

At San Francisco-based Anthropic, Aldous is helping explain the startup’s emerging technologies, such as its Claude and Claude 2 large language model–based chatbots, to major media publications.

In a statement to The New York Times, regarding the outlet’s story on AI chatbots’ “hallucinations,” Aldous said: “Making our systems helpful, honest and harmless … is one of our core goals as a company.”

Before Meta, Aldous worked at X, formerly known as Twitter. Earlier, she worked at Blue Rubicon, which was acquired by Teneo in 2015, developing comms strategies for companies including GSK, Shell and Pearson.