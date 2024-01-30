Raptive names Scatterday creator commerce SVP

He is helping to develop the company’s capabilities to work with creators and advertisers.

NEW YORK: Creator company Raptive has named Mike Scatterday as SVP of creator commerce.

Scatterday will support Raptive’s affiliate products and services strategy as well as oversee the development of commerce capabilities and help the company’s creators to diversify their revenue opportunities.

Scatterday’s appointment is part of a broader hiring strategy to develop the company’s capabilities to help the creators and advertisers Raptive serves, the company said in a statement.

Prior to joining Raptive, Scatterday was the president and founder of MyFinance, a commerce-based advertising technology company. MyFinance was acquired by Red Ventures, at which Scatterday ran centralized product teams as VP. He previously led sales and strategic partnerships at Graphiq, a semantic technology company that was acquired by Amazon.

Raptive provides revenue, audience and business services for creators and enterprise publishers. Scatterday will help the company build out services for these influencers, providing commerce platforms to support their businesses growth.