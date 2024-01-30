How was trading in January? Let us know for PRWeek Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker

News

UK PR agencies are urged to complete a very short questionnaire on trading in January for PRWeek's Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 5 hours ago

The questionnaire is anonymous, although agencies can add comments - attributed or not - to be published on PRWeek.com next week. As an extra incentive, participating agencies will be emailed the basic results at least 24 hours before they appear on the website.

The questionnaire - which should take between three and five minutes to complete - asks agencies how trading in January fared versus expectations and how confident they are of reaching growth targets.

It asks about other key issues including fees, new business, client payment terms, recruitment, redundancies and inflation.

Click here to access the questionnaire.

The deadline to complete the questionnaire is 5pm on Monday 5 February.

To see PRWeek's coverage of the last Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker, please click here and here.

The Trading Tracker is separate from the main PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies project, which includes the annual rankings tables. Click here for information on how to submit your data for that.


