‘Super-relatable scenes’: Why Vital Proteins got awkward for its New Year’s campaign

The brand is showing how people sometimes ask too much of their own bodies.

CHICAGO: Vital Proteins didn’t want to wait until the start of 2024 to promote its products to people who were considering their health as part of a New Year’s resolution.

“A lot of folks tend to believe that the cut-off is January 1, and all of a sudden New Year's resolutions kick in, and folks make that switch to be more focused on their health and wellness, but we actually found through our research that that happens a bit earlier,” said Nick Lopezzo, senior director of consumer engagement at Vital Proteins, a collagen products brand owned by Nestlé.

That’s why the brand launched the second iteration of its Everybody with a Body campaign on December 26.

Collagen is a protein found in the body’s connective tissue. The Cleveland Clinic says about collagen supplements that “there’s a lack of randomized controlled trials of dietary supplements (the gold standard to test the effectiveness of medications). The few such studies that have been done have found that collagen peptides are possibly effective for improving skin hydration and skin elasticity. It’s also possibly effective for relieving pain and improving joint function in people with knee osteoarthritis.”

The Everybody with a Body campaign, which a year ago showed people excelling in a somewhat goofy manner, this time presented people struggling a bit more. In a 30-second spot, a woman struggles to close the rear door to her van as she holds a baby, so she uses her leg. Another woman’s hair gets sucked into a vacuum. And a man tries to rest on the couch as an infant climbs on him and rubs his face, among other scenes.

“We ask a lot of our bodies; sometimes that’s asking our legs to be arms — or just asking a lot of our arms and our hair,” a narrator says.

The creatives wanted to show people in “super-relatable scenes,” Lopezzo said.

The company conducted the campaign via television, streaming, paid social media and podcasts such as "Smartless” and “Dear Chelsea.”

The brand decided to include podcast host reads for the first time because “there's a level of authenticity and credibility in that space,” Lopezzo said.

It also partnered with Well+Good, a wellness-content company, on a pop-up event in Venice, California, and worked with about 40 influencers, such as Cody Rigsby, a fitness instructor, Lopezzo said.

The creative portion of the campaign was done in-house. Open Mind managed media, and R&CPMK handled public relations.