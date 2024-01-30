Bolt hands corporate and PA brief to UK agency

Boldspace has been appointed to lead corporate and public affairs in the UK for Bolt, the ‘shared mobility’ platform that operates in more than 45 countries across Europe and Africa.

The company offers services such as ride-hailing, car-sharing, scooter and ebike hire, and food and grocery delivery. It has operated in London since 2019 and is now active in more than 15 areas in the UK.

Boldspace will provide integrated support to Bolt in the UK, spanning strategy, engagement and campaigns.

It aims to raise the company’s profile on key issues, from the electrification of taxi and private hire vehicles to the future of cities and urban mobility.

The account will be led by Boldspace co-chief executive Mike Robb, reporting to Sian Dvorkin, head of public policy for the UK and Ireland at Bolt.

Robb said: “Bolt is at the forefront of some incredibly important challenges – the future of mobility, the future of work, and how our towns and cities work in a way that meets consumer need while reducing the impact on the environment.

“As an agency, we strive to work with brands with a new approach that can have a meaningful, lasting impact on the world, and Bolt is undoubtedly one of those brands.”

“We are at an exciting point in our journey,” said Dvorkin. “We believe our services can have a positive impact on cities and the people living in them across the UK. We are excited to be working with Boldspace to tell that story, with a new approach to the way we campaign fitting perfectly with the agency’s integrated model.”

According to the PRCA Public Affairs Register, Bolt worked with comms agency Lansons throughout 2023 until Q4.

From September to December 2023, Bolt is listed as having worked with Public First, a policy, research, opinion and strategy consultancy.

PRWeek has contacted both agencies for comment but had not received a response at the time of publication.

Boldspace, which was founded in 2020 and now has more than 50 staff, counts TGI Fridays, Carwow, BetMGM, and the Institute of Export & International Trade among its corporate and public affairs clients.