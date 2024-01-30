WPP reveals £250m AI investment

WPP plans to invest about £250m a year in proprietary technology to support its AI and data strategy, the group announced today.

WPP has listed leading through AI, data and technology as one of four “strategic pillars” for the next phase of its strategy, announced this morning to coincide with its Capital Markets Day.

The holding company also said it expects full-year results for 2023 to be in line with its guidance (see below).

Announcing its AI focus, WPP said it wants to “capitalise on WPP’s lead in artificial intelligence” built on the acquisition of AI tech firm Satalia in 2021; organic investment in AI, client technology and data; and “deep partnerships” with Adobe, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI.

It aims to “drive improved returns to clients through a set of AI-enabled services and tools, delivered by WPP Open, our common technology platform, and powered by proprietary AI models”.

WPP plans to expand the reach of its AI services through WPP Open, saying the platform has more than 28,000 current users across the company and has been adopted by key clients including L’Oréal and Nestlé. WPP also aims to “ensure appropriate safeguards for client information, brand safety, copyright and ethics”.

Another pillar of WPP’s strategy is to “build world-class, market-leading brands”. Part of this includes establishing Burson – the entity set to launch in July from the merger of BCW and Hill & Knowlton – as a “leading global strategic communications agency”.

Burson is listed among WPP’s six “powerful agency networks”, alongside AKQA, Ogilvy, VML, Hogarth and GroupM. These now represent close to 90 per cent of WPP’s revenue (excluding ‘pass-through’ costs), the holding company said.

Another pillar – to “execute efficiently to drive strong financial returns” – includes plans to deliver growth and structural cost savings via the creation of VML and Burson and the “simplification” of GroupM.

WPP hopes ‘structural savings’ will deliver net cost savings of about £125m in 2025, with 40 to 50 per cent of that achieved in 2024. Associated restructuring costs would be about £125m in 2024.

Overall, WPP, whose agencies also include FGS Global, is targeting about £175m in gross savings from “efficiency opportunities across both back office and commercial delivery”. This will be used to “invest in growth and support delivery of our medium-term margin target”.

Meanwhile, the group plans to “unlock the full potential of creative transformation to drive growth” as another ‘pillar’. By this it means: “Expand our client relationships by further leveraging WPP’s global scale, integrated offer in creative, media, production and PR, and capabilities in growth areas such as commerce, influencer marketing and retail media to capture share in a growing market.”

Results

WPP said today it expects results for its 2023 financial year to be in line with guidance ranges, with like-for-like revenue growth of 0.9 per cent against guidance of +0.5 to +1 per cent.

Headline operating profit margin is expected to be 14.8 per cent, or 15 per cent on a constant currency basis, which is at the top end of its guidance.

The holding company, whose full-year results announcement is due on 22 February, also updated its medium-term targets for like-for-like revenue growth of at least three per cent and headline operating profit margin of 16 per cent to 17 per cent.

Looking ahead, WPP expects like-for-like revenue growth of between zero and one per cent in 2024, with a headline operating profit margin improvement of 20 to 40 basis points, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations.

“Our plans include annual cash investment of around £250m in proprietary technology to support our AI and data strategy,” the group stated.

Transforming

WPP chief executive Mark Read said: “The past three years have demonstrated the power of brands, creativity and investment in marketing to drive growth for clients and to build significant value. Research demonstrates that those companies with the strongest brands deliver the highest returns to shareholders.

“AI is transforming our industry and we see it as an opportunity, not a threat. We firmly believe that AI will enhance, not replace, human creativity. We are already empowering our people with AI-based tools to augment their skills, produce work more efficiently and improve media performance, all of which will increase the effectiveness of our work. We also see opportunities to sell new AI-driven products and services to our clients and to capture more growth in areas like production.

“Our long-standing investments in AI, including our AI-powered platform, WPP Open, and our acquisition in 2021 of Satalia, a leading UK AI company, are at the heart of our competitive offer. An ongoing annual investment of £250m in data and technology to support our AI strategy is included in our 2024 financial plans.

“While we had to navigate a more challenging environment in 2023, we see strong future demand for our services and are confident we can accelerate our growth over the medium term.

“Today, the team and I look forward to demonstrating our commitment to leadership through innovation and sharing our plans for improved and sustained returns for our people, our clients, our communities and our shareholders.”