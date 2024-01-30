Luxury comms agency launches

News

Comms professional William Dorn has launched a London-based comms agency to represent clients in the fashion, luxury and lifestyle sectors.

by Elizabeth Wiredu Added 5 hours ago

The new agency, Dorn Communications, will offer purpose-driven brand consulting, global PR, VIP and influencer services, and events.

The agency will be led by its founder, William Dorn (pictured), who has almost a decade of experience in industry communications. He formerly worked as the communications director at CP Concept, and also gained comms experience at Italian fashion brand Fabrizio Viti and PR firm ModusBPCM.

Dorn Communications’ first client is accessories and fashion brand An Ocean of Ideas, a British Fashion Council member.

Speaking to PRWeek UK, Dorn confirmed he is funding the agency himself. At present, the business is based remotely; however, the founder plans to launch an office or showroom in the coming months and hire a team accordingly. 

Commenting on the launch, Dorn said: “Dorn Communications is a response to fast-paced industry consumption and production, to uplift brands making exceptional products and experiences.

“I aim to bring increased visibility to brands working for positive change and crafting exceptional products. Over the next year, I look to facilitate more in-person experiences, building a community to make brand discovery both online and offline.”


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further

Latest

Run Deep: Jodie Fullagar and Rich Barker

Mother invests in sports and entertainment agency

Ex-Tory aide launches ‘anti-woke’ consultancy

Ex-Tory aide launches ‘anti-woke’ consultancy

Tourism giant The Travel Corporation appoints UK comms agency

Tourism giant The Travel Corporation appoints UK comms agency

(Credit: Getty Images)

‘Worrying’ lack of diversity in council comms

Dan Konigsburg stepped into the role on January 22. (Image used with permission)

KPMG names Dan Konigsburg global head of public affairs

Headquarters of the regional office for Europe and Central Asia of UNICEF. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

UNICEF hires Allison, Havas Red, Citizen Relations after global review

How was trading in January? Let us know for PRWeek Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker

How was trading in January? Let us know for PRWeek Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker

(Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bolt hands corporate and PA brief to UK agency

Pharma firms must ‘take control of the narrative’

Pharma firms must ‘take control of the narrative’

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now