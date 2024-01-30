Luxury comms agency launches

Comms professional William Dorn has launched a London-based comms agency to represent clients in the fashion, luxury and lifestyle sectors.

The new agency, Dorn Communications, will offer purpose-driven brand consulting, global PR, VIP and influencer services, and events.

The agency will be led by its founder, William Dorn (pictured), who has almost a decade of experience in industry communications. He formerly worked as the communications director at CP Concept, and also gained comms experience at Italian fashion brand Fabrizio Viti and PR firm ModusBPCM.

Dorn Communications’ first client is accessories and fashion brand An Ocean of Ideas, a British Fashion Council member.

Speaking to PRWeek UK, Dorn confirmed he is funding the agency himself. At present, the business is based remotely; however, the founder plans to launch an office or showroom in the coming months and hire a team accordingly.

Commenting on the launch, Dorn said: “Dorn Communications is a response to fast-paced industry consumption and production, to uplift brands making exceptional products and experiences.

“I aim to bring increased visibility to brands working for positive change and crafting exceptional products. Over the next year, I look to facilitate more in-person experiences, building a community to make brand discovery both online and offline.”