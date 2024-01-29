Ramarketing rebrands in pursuit of growth

As part of a strategic rebrand, ramarketing has updated its logo and replaced its old strapline, ‘Get noticed in life sciences’, with ‘Grow in life sciences’.

Different typefaces and a new colour palette are part of the identity overhaul, which was carried out by a team at the agency led by Gemma Dunn, head of inbound marketing.

It has been implemented as a “strategic response to the evolving landscape of post-COVID-19 pharmaceutical and biotech marketing requirements”, according to the agency.

The rebrand also demonstrates “a commitment to align more closely with client challenges and their commercial needs”, it said in an announcement earlier this month.





Emma Banks, chief executive of ramarketing (pictured, above), commented that the rebrand “comes at a time when the decision-making and budgetary processes within life sciences companies have shifted, necessitating more commercially aligned marketing strategy and operational execution”.

The move “reflects our shift from traditional marketing capabilities and service delivery to becoming a true commercial growth partner, supporting our clients at every phase of their evolution in a highly competitive market”, she said.

The agency claims to have increased its headcount by more than 40 per cent and grown top-line revenue by 45 per cent since private equity firm NorthEdge bought a stake in the agency in 2022.

Maninder Minhas, investment director at NorthEdge, said: “Two years ago, we invested in ramarketing, foreseeing its potential to spearhead a new era of growth, building upon the agency’s commercial thinking and innovative approach.

“This rebrand is a testament to that belief and ramarketing's commitment to embracing a data-driven approach and continued commitment to servicing clients globally. With its focus on strategy, the agency is poised to redefine what it means to be a commercial growth partner.”

The rebrand follows the agency’s expansion into Canada earlier this year, when it opened an office in Toronto – joining existing offices in the UK and US.

Headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, ramarketing has more than 80 staff worldwide. The agency specialises in helping companies in the pharma supply chain raise their profile, manage their reputation and increase their visibility, and has grown rapidly in recent years.

PRWeek UK’s Top 150 Consultancies ranking shows that ramarketing rose from 105th place in 2022 to 71st in the most recent table. The agency’s rise was driven by a 38 per cent surge in UK revenue, from more than £4m in 2021 to in excess of £6m in 2022.