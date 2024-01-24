Freuds CEO: ‘Learn from populist tactics’ – PRWeek podcast

Arlo Brady, chief executive of Freuds, discusses Davos, trading predictions and more on PRWeek’s Beyond the Noise podcast.

Beyond the Noise, which is published on alternate weeks, looks at some of the biggest issues affecting comms and PR. Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

In this episode, Freuds chief executive Arlo Brady reflects on the biggest lessons from The World Economic Forum in Davos, which took place last week.

Topics include ESG and ‘woke-washing’, AI, the reputation of ‘UK PLC’, and progress with Sustainable Development Goals.

Brady, who has worked at Freuds for about 17 years, also discusses recent trends in trading at the famous agency and offers predictions for the year ahead.

Brady is joined by regular host Frankie Oliver, the founder of New Society, and John Harrington, editor of PRWeek UK.