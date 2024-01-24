Freuds CEO: ‘Learn from populist tactics’ – PRWeek podcast

Audio

Arlo Brady, chief executive of Freuds, discusses Davos, trading predictions and more on PRWeek’s Beyond the Noise podcast.

by John Harrington Added 1 hour ago

Beyond the Noise, which is published on alternate weeks, looks at some of the biggest issues affecting comms and PR. Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

In this episode, Freuds chief executive Arlo Brady reflects on the biggest lessons from The World Economic Forum in Davos, which took place last week.

Topics include ESG and ‘woke-washing’, AI, the reputation of ‘UK PLC’, and progress with Sustainable Development Goals.

Brady, who has worked at Freuds for about 17 years, also discusses recent trends in trading at the famous agency and offers predictions for the year ahead.

Brady is joined by regular host Frankie Oliver, the founder of New Society, and John Harrington, editor of PRWeek UK.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further

Latest

Hill & Knowlton hires former BBC and ITV news presenter

Hill & Knowlton hires former BBC and ITV news presenter

Richard Edelman: ‘Business is failing at its primary objective’

Richard Edelman: ‘Business is failing at its primary objective’

Next 15 expects faster growth in 2024 after H2 slowdown

Next 15 expects faster growth in 2024 after H2 slowdown

Manifest appoints chief operating officer

Manifest appoints chief operating officer

Ex-Citigate Dewe Rogerson UK CEO launches agency

Ex-Citigate Dewe Rogerson UK CEO launches agency

Richard Edelman on Israel-Hamas war: brands should ‘stay out of politics’

Richard Edelman on Israel-Hamas war: brands should ‘stay out of politics’

MHP hires senior government comms leader

MHP hires senior government comms leader

Social appoints MD as founder switches role

Social appoints MD as founder switches role

Climate activists stage protest at Havas London to stop network working with Shell (October 2023)

B Lab probe could strip Havas agencies of B Corp status after Shell media win

(Credit: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Giffgaff hires agency to six-figure brief

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now