Lovehoney appoints retained PR agency

News

Online sex toy and lingerie business Lovehoney has appointed a comms agency to provide consumer PR support in the UK.

by Elizabeth Wiredu Added 4 hours ago

Boldspace has signed a one-year rolling contract with Lovehoney after initially working with the business on a three-month project last year.

In the last three months of 2023, Boldspace supported Lovehoney’s in-house team with press office activity around the retail periods of Black Friday and Christmas to promote its products.

The expanded partnership will now see Boldspace work alongside Lovehoney’s in-house team to promote its online products and develop campaigns to help break down the stigma around sex toys and sexual pleasure.

PRWeek understands that there was no incumbent agency before Boldspace’s appointment.

Lou Kelly, head of consumer at Boldspace, who will lead the account, said: “As an agency, we have always been about igniting bold conversations and what brand is better placed to do this than Lovehoney? There are so many important conversations we want to start driving, and the team is excited to get heads down into the work. Boldspace is buzzing this January.”

Verena Singmann, head of PR at Lovehoney, added: “We were impressed with Boldspace’s creative ideas, proactivity and agency approach. They proved to us very quickly that they understood the brand and our mission. We are excited to work with them more closely and help us create a stir in the sexual wellness industry and beyond.”

The appointment follows growth in the consumer PR business at Boldspace, where the team works with brands such as TGI Fridays, Moonpig, Direct Line, BetMGM and Carwow.

The agency was launched in February 2020 by Mike Robb, the former head of financial services at Engine MHP, alongside senior figures from adland. According to the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies ranking, Boldspace achieved UK revenue of over £3.2m in 2022.


