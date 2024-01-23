PR ethics in the era of weight loss drugs

Health PR practitioners have a responsibility to educate consumers on the proper medical use of weight-loss drugs, argues Finn Partners assistant account executive Olivia H. Cohen.

The reign of weight loss drugs has arrived and the public is starved for more. But while pharmaceutical companies search for ways to make weight loss medications more effective, accessible and affordable, PR professionals need to be mindful of how the promotion of these drugs affects young adults.

A proud member of Gen Z, I grew up surrounded by fad diets and the glamorized skinniness of Y2K. I recall feeling relieved when my teen years coincided with the early-2010s body positivity movement, when being “thicc” with several ‘c’s was something to celebrate.

Now, I’m watching with a fearful eye as the growing popularity of weight loss drugs threatens to bring back unattainable and unrealistic body standards.

Celebrities such as Oprah — the queen of diet culture — have started coming clean about using weight loss drugs to reach their ideal figure. Celebrity endorsements are normalizing the use of these drugs not to fight obesity, diabetes or other medical disorders, but to craft a body that cannot be achieved by diet and exercise alone.

Instead of celebrating individual body types, the messaging around these drugs as a long- awaited “holy grail” of weight loss promotes a new body standard that requires consistent and costly medication use. While celebrities tout drugs like Zepbound, Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro as a straightforward solution to attaining skinniness, we, the consumer, have little understanding of the long- term effects.

Gen Z’s reliance on social media for news and current events leaves them vulnerable to the

dangers of oversimplified endorsements without proper understanding of medical intricacies. With nearly 10% of teens using non-prescription weight loss products, the need for targeted medication safety messaging is already overdue.

PR practitioners need to better educate consumers — especially impressionable young adults — on medication safety and ensure they understand that, while popular, initiating weight loss treatment is anything but trivial. New research has found that keeping the weight off may require a lifetime of medication use. In addition to “sexy” side effects such as nausea, constipation and bloating, these drugs may remove the happiness associated with food culture altogether — a jarring side effect for those just looking to shed a few unwanted pounds.

Health PR pros owe it to Gen Z and Gen Alpha to help drugmakers, clinicians and policymakers responsibly navigate the thin line between empowerment and unrealistic expectations when it comes to weight loss drugs. It needs to be clear that these drugs are a medical tool, not an aesthetic solution.

Large pharmaceutical companies such as Eli Lilly, the manufacturer of Mounjaro and Zepbound, are showing some initial accountability in their messaging around its growing cosmetic use. In an open letter posted in January, the company declared its products “are indicated for the treatment of serious diseases; they are not approved for — and should not be used for — cosmetic weight loss.“ However, more work is still needed to avoid a resurgence of glamorized skinniness.

Health PR professionals have the opportunity to weave narratives that impact self-esteem, positive mental health and overall well-being. In a world obsessed with quick fixes, we shoulder the responsibility of effective messaging that not only elevates medical innovation, but also steers the conversation towards genuine health and body positivity, reminding the public that health is not always measured by the scale.

While we can celebrate the expanding menu of treatment options for those struggling with

serious chronic conditions like obesity and diabetes, let’s ensure our PR strategies don’t come at the cost of our ethical appetite.

Olivia H. Cohen is an assistant account executive at Finn Partners.