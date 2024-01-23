More than any prior iteration, last year’s Global Comms Report, the annual study presented by Cision in partnership with PRWeek, underscored the great strides the discipline has made in achieving a key place in the C-suite.
This year’s worldwide survey of 427 industry professionals goes a step further. Based on conversations they are having with company leadership teams, PR practitioners understand that the C-suite seeks more from them than handling reputational issues and crises. There is now an expectation that comms play a key role in moving the needle on business factors such as revenue, share of voice and a company’s overall value.
Respondents to this seventh annual survey, taken by senior-level leaders in PR, communications and marketing across 10 countries, were asked to choose the four factors they believe to be comms’ biggest priorities in the eyes of their CEOs.
Two matters that see significant year-over-year upticks are “customer acquisition/engagement” and “driving sales/revenue.” For the former, 43% put it in their top four this year (as compared to 34% last year). With the latter, 42% rank it among their top four this year (versus 33% last year).
The top-ranking factor is “building sustainable growth and value for the brand,” which 60% put in their top four this year, compared to 54% last year.
The emphasis on these business-moving matters doesn’t surprise Sarah O’Grady, SVP of marketing for Cision and Brandwatch.
“The C-suite knows that the tools available to measure comms’ impact have gotten significantly more sophisticated,” she asserts. “With that knowledge, they now expect their comms teams to be able to track and report out on data at a much more real-time and granular level than ever before.”
“They also realize that reliable, authentic communication is essential for building consumer trust and managing brand reputation,” notes O’Grady. “Therefore, it is critical to acquiring and retaining customers.”
Boeing CCO Brian Besanceney, who previously held the same role at Walmart, agrees that the C-suite wants the PR function to demonstrate the extent of its influence beyond what many would consider to be traditional areas.
“Comms has played an essential role in helping CEOs manage the tectonic events of this decade, from the pandemic to social issues to geopolitics,” he suggests. “Part of our responsibility as communicators is continuing to demonstrate increased ROI for our function — not just through firefighting, but through the unique ways we strengthen business performance.”
Forty-one percent of respondents (whether themselves or their comms lead) report directly to the CEO. However, that number doesn’t fully represent the increasing levels to which PR’s expertise is sought out by the executive branch. In fact, 92% of global pros say that their C-suite sought their counsel more often last year than in prior years.
Devotion to data
Tara Darrow, VP of corporate and financial communications, values and reputation and executive brand at T-Mobile, proclaims, “We’re at the table with other business leaders because we’re now treated as a strategy, not a tactic.”
With the mandate to be strategic, her department constantly questions the work it undertakes.
“I always say to my team, ‘If we’re not doing something that has an impact on the business, why are we doing it at all?’” says Darrow. “Everything we do should be rooted in advancing one of our priorities — and some of those are tied directly to financial or business performance, such as customer acquisition and retention.”
Data and analytics are paramount to helping comms make those important connections, now more than ever.
This year, 42% of global respondents say “very much so” when asked if they are relying on data and analytics more than they did a year ago, up significantly from 30% who said the same 12 months ago. In addition, 59% of respondents have a dedicated data analyst on their team.
“PR’s increasing reliance on data and analytics is a clear indication of a significant transformation,” observes O’Grady. “This evolution will ultimately make PR and corporate comms teams more effective at their jobs, as they derive a better understanding of who their audiences actually are, what matters most to them and how to deliver that in a streamlined, memorable way.”
Though the trend of leaning into data capture and analysis to inform strategies continues to move in the right direction, communications teams at different companies are at different stages in this transformation.
At Boeing, the function has undertaken internal and external changes toward becoming more data-informed and reliant.
“We’re midstream on strengthening our insights and analytics capabilities with a mix of in-house and outside agency changes,” reports Besanceney. “We’ve been decent at capturing data, but not as good at democratizing it to inform how we allocate our team’s bandwidth or share insights with our business partners.”
Already using data and analytics to formulate PR strategy and messaging plans, as well as measuring output, Darrow seeks to improve their role in informing and measuring corporate response to crises and impact on reputation-building.
“Those are softer factors to measure,” she admits, “but I am constantly trying to crack that code and illustrate how reputation is a business priority for performance.”
Dawn Beauparlant, North America CEO at WE Communications, thinks the reliance on data and analytics will only increase, noting economic headwinds that have put comms budgets under enormous scrutiny. The emergence of reputational risks, such as AI-fueled misinformation, will also put comms front and center.
“The complexity of media has risen, with multiple stakeholders all having expectations of a brand that can change at a very dynamic pace,” she underscores. “We need to build data-driven rationales for what we do.”
Places of employment
As the comms function continues to opt into data-fueled transformation, increasing thought is being devoted to where the work is actually happening.
Globally, 57% of respondents are in a hybrid arrangement (part in-office, part remote), with 29% working fully remote and 14% fully in-office.
In the U.S., 63% report working in a hybrid fashion. While that is the highest percentage among all regions surveyed — with Europe coming in at 58% and APAC far lower at 40% — those interviewed for this story note that PR staffers are coming into the office more often than just a year ago, when pandemic-related work practices were in place and fully remote was far more the norm.
“We’re back in the office,” asserts Darrow. “Depending on the level, people on my team are in three-plus or four-plus days. You need face time to enhance creativity. As for areas such as crisis, on-the-spot problem-solving is critical. Trying to do that without the person right in front of you is really, really hard.”
So how often are colleagues in the office? The answers, based on responses to this year’s survey, differ notably from region to region.
For instance, 23% of APAC respondents report being fully back in the office, as compared to 11% in both Europe and the U.S. Interestingly, more APAC respondents also report working fully remote (37%) as opposed to staffers in Europe (31%) and the U.S. (26%).
WE Communications is among the global firms to have adopted a by-market approach.
“The number of our people going into the office in Asia every day is much higher than in the U.S. right now,” notes Beauparlant, validating the survey findings. “People have come back at different paces and speeds, so we’ve become attuned to whatever the norms are in a region.”
“We’ve also learned that whatever the current construct, it’s not forever,” she adds. “We haven’t necessarily settled on anything long-term. Whatever form of hybrid it is, the goal is striking the right balance with purpose and thoughtfulness. People are craving more in-person connection than they’re currently getting.”
Citizen Relations is another multinational agency that has not adopted a blanket approach to where their employees around the world work. For instance, Canada had more and longer COVID-related lockdowns than many other countries in the West, so return to office has been slower there. Meanwhile in the U.K., the length of time employees were fully out of the office was comparatively much shorter than other countries.
CEO Nick Cowling says a good number of Citizen’s clients have mandated their employees be back in the office four or even five days a week.
“We’re not mandating this at our agency, but a lot of companies are headed to at least Tuesdays to Thursdays in the office,” he reports. “Comms relies on teamwork. Being in-person drives more productive collaboration. There is more energy, buzz and osmosis that happens being together in the office.”
Media of choice
Regardless of where PR pros are working, some of their most important decisions revolve around the content channels they prioritize. And while each of the PESO options — paid, earned, shared and owned — has its place, this year’s Global Comms Report indicates that earned media tops the list of value drivers. This year, 33% (up from 30% last year) of our respondents say their overall media strategies rely on earned the most.
Paid at 25% (down from 28% last year) and owned (also 25%) are next, followed by shared (17%). The latter two percentages are unchanged from last year.
“Third-party validation from earned media is still critical, especially for a B2B and B2G [business-to-government] company such as ours,” notes Besanceney. “Owned and paid are really important and those legs of the stool are certainly growing, but earned is still the best way to reach some of our most critical stakeholders.”
While Darrow truly relies on all four pillar platforms of the PESO model, she highlights that a team at her company is dedicated to owned.
“We’ve set up our own in-house journalists because we know it’s really hard to break through in a media landscape where reporters have so little time,” she explains. “We pull every lever in almost everything we do.”
While one form of media might be leveraged more than others, most pros agree that all channels must work together. For example, a campaign aimed at driving earned media may very well include a paid influencer program.
“An either-or construct between paid, owned, earned and shared is outdated in terms of where comms is now,” asserts Darrow. “The best communications programs are integrated. They use data and analytics to fine-tune, dial up and dial down each component while it’s in market so that there is a net impact.”
Identifying influence
For more than a decade, tapping into the impact of influencers (beyond celebrity spokespeople) on consumer behavior has been recognized as a viable option for brands looking to increase sales, raise brand awareness, grow audience and deliver on other vital business goals. The key, of course, is working with the right ones.
With whom are companies and causes looking to partner? Who are the influencers perceived to have the greatest impact on consumer behavior? Industry professionals who took this year’s survey provide some notably different opinions to those who did so last year.
According to this year’s respondents, everyday consumers (57% placed among the top three globally) rank the highest by far in terms of potential influencer effectiveness. (Think everyone from the people who leave Amazon or Yelp reviews to the Facebook connections you crowdsource for product recommendations.)
It is worth noting that interest in partnering with three other personas — corporate executives and employees (both 44% among the top three globally) and niche or micro-influencers (42%) — has grown since last year.
This data suggests that companies and brands continue to experiment and measure the impact of various types of influencer campaigns as part of their overall messaging strategy.
Boeing is certainly tapping into its executives and employees to influence customers.
“Everywhere I’ve worked, executives would love for the outside world to see the company and the culture that they see every day,” shares Besanceney. “Our most important audience is our employees, who, in many ways, are our most important influencers because they can offer that peek behind the curtain.”
The data we collected for this report supports that belief.
“We’re seeing great results whenever our team members are able to share their pride in coworkers on our owned channels or on LinkedIn,” adds Besanceney.
T-Mobile, meanwhile, strategically uses president and CEO Mike Sievert and other top leaders to break company news.
“We use them often to add personalization to news and give a human touch to what we do as a company,” reports Darrow. “From a broader advertising perspective, we use big names and celebrities, but we’ve had really good success using execs as well. Employee storytelling has really resonated with our audiences.”
On the flip side, celebrities (36% placed among the top three globally) are notably down this year in terms of perceived impact on consumer behavior.
“Celebrities are the original influencers. They still have a role,” suggests Cowling. “However, people are pretty savvy about understanding when a celebrity is pushing something because they’re being paid to do it. Niche or micro-influencers, though, are more open about sponsorship in that regard and [willing] to say, ‘I am doing this sponsorship because I’ve used this product before.’”
“I don’t think [celebrities] would ever be our first recommendation in the influencer space, though it really depends on what a client is looking to achieve,” he adds. “Often, they seek an expert to verify a claim or someone who connects with their audience — and that doesn’t typically take a celebrity.”
PR’s star has certainly risen in the eyes of the C-suite. As such, each decision made about and by communications takes on added relevance and scrutiny. This year’s Global Comms Report indicates that communicators — more than ever — have the tools, tactical expertise and flexibility to rise to the occasion.
About the Global Comms Report
In 2017, inspired by the continuing evolution in how the work of PR and communications professionals is practiced and perceived, Cision and PRWeek joined forces on an initiative to clearly identify and more deeply understand communicators’ use of and interaction with technology, data, measurement, content and influencers.
Now in its seventh year, this Global Comms Report from Cision and PRWeek highlights challenges and opportunities with all of the areas mentioned above and more. Each year, communications’ ability to rise to any occasion has become clearer, as has the respect it receives from the C-suite, other internal departments and various external stakeholders.
In fact, the past few tumultuous years — and the changes they have brought — seem to have made the discipline more vital to companies and brands. In turn, comms has seen its purview and power grow.
More opportunity and more eyes watching, though, means more responsibility. This year’s report, as did all the iterations that preceded it, is a powerful glimpse into how communications is practiced regionally and globally — and what we can expect going forward.