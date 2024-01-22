Dentsu, Edelman execs to lead Cannes Lions pharma, health and wellness juries
Collette Douaihy’s appointment as president of the Pharma Lions comes after the Dentsu team enjoyed a successful trip to the French Riviera, earning the Pharma Lions Grand Prix for Scrolling Therapy.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>