One Green Bean’s Kat Thomas named Cannes Lions 2024 PR jury president
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced that Kat Thomas, One Green Bean’s founder and chief creative officer, is the PR Lions jury president for the 2024 edition of the festival.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>