Gen Z PR pros, please exercise your taste muscles

It might seem trivial, but in PR we are constantly balancing the responsibility of "good taste," whether that’s building narratives, picking which words to use or deciding when to follow up with journalists.

We’re all well aware of Edelman’s Trust Barometer, a PR staple that’s a sort of vibe check on the world at large. If it were up to me, I would create a "Taste Barometer" that functions as an equally critical internal and external measure of societal sentiment.

What would such a scale look like?

Bad taste: If we picture taste as a muscle, bad taste comes from working it out improperly, not neglecting it altogether. Strong yet wrong. Typically, bad taste stems from something being incongruent with a moment in time or audience. That misalignment, as long as it’s not offensive, could potentially initiate an interesting conversation regarding a client’s positioning or narrative.

No taste: This is the danger zone of the taste barometer. Former editor-in-chief of Vogue Diana Vreeland once described a little bad taste as like “a nice splash of paprika.” I can’t say I disagree. When you have no clue whether a pitch, a press release or a thought leadership concept is tasteful or not, that’s when you can fall into a tastelessness vortex. In that vortex, you not only risk creating narratives or strategies that are tasteless, but you end up hitting a creative wall that disconnects you from the meaning of your work.

Good taste: Let’s be real, it’s a constantly moving horizon. Good taste comes from indulging in curiosity — creating a compass that can guide your decisions, creative process and communication strategies. You’ll only really know you have good taste from other people telling you, but building a taste lexicon will keep you grounded and able to act as a cultural conduit, connecting clients and narratives in the most unlikely places.

Taste is often built more from what we refuse rather than what we accept. In the early phase of a comms career, it seems tempting to throw every trendy, buzzword-filled concept at the wall because everyone else is doing it. A taste barometer can help steer the conversation by knowing how to situate a client or a campaign within a wide — or niche — cultural context.

I firmly believe having a sense of taste leads to real benefits in the workplace. For instance, developing taste can spark creativity by expanding your cultural vocabulary, encouraging learning about different fields of interest and industries and helping build leadership confidence in both an agency and in-house setting.

Having a “gut feeling” as to whether something is in good or poor taste translates into an innate ability to articulate your reasoning and creative choices to a client or a manager.

My word of advice to those interested in building a taste lexicon is exploration, meaning interacting with something outside of your comfort zone or looking beyond your For You Page to find something that challenges your perspective and springs new inspiration.

That doesn’t mean you have to get super high-brow and go to the opera if that’s not your vibe. It can literally come from watching a YouTube video essay or reading about a subject or cultural artifact you already like. Get an idea of why you like or dislike something.

PR experience doesn’t have to just come from how you deal with crises, it’s also what you can do with your resources and where you can connect dots in places other people would ignore.

Martin Bezglasni is a senior content associate at ReBlonde.