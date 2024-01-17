This year’s WEF agenda is packed with transformative concerns for CEOs, with the global economy, geopolitics, generative AI and the green agenda taking prime billing. Join PRWeek VP, editorial director Steve Barrett as he sits down with Weber Shandwick North America CEO Jim O’Leary on the mountain to discuss what’s at stake this year and how corporate leaders are navigating a world that will never change this slowly again.
The view from Davos
Partner Content
