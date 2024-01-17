Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024

Feature

PRWeek’s list of 25 of the most influential people in communications technology this year focuses on the AI revolution, the hottest topic shaping PR and marketing tech stacks.

by PRWeek staff Added 37 minutes ago

PRWeek’s Dashboard 25 spotlights the primary movers and shakers in the comms tech space.

This year’s honorees are noteworthy for their work within and around AI.

They include thought leaders, entrepreneurs and experts from tech startups to in-house client teams to PR agencies, who are leading the charge in accelerating the ways AI can evolve the potential of the comms industry.

Click on each of the profiles below to meet our Dashboard 25, class of 2024 honorees.

Dashboard 25 2024

Sally Aldous

Anthropic

Sally Aldous,
Anthropic

Steve Clayton

Microsoft

Steve Clayton,
Microsoft

Antony Cousins

Cision

Antony Cousins,
Cision

Nimesh Davé

Notified

Nimesh Davé,
Notified

Rob Davis

MSL

Rob Davis,
MSL

Christine Cotter

Prowly

Joanna Drabent,
Prowly

Krishana Davis

Edelman

Gary Grossman,
Edelman

Mark Durney

Highwire PR

James Holland,
Highwire PR

Margot Edelman

Blackbird AI

Wasim Khaled,
Blackbird AI

Jessica Enoch

PRophet

Aaron Kwittken,
PRophet

Abraham Espinosa

BCW

Chad Latz,
BCW

Allyson Funk

The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Ethan Mollick,
The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Bruno Giordano

NewsWhip

Dervilla Mullen,
NewsWhip

Lisa Kaplan

Lixil Americas

Dan Nestle,
Lixil Americas

Michael Kaye

Berlin Rosen Holdings

Trisha Pascale,
BerlinRosen Holdings

Chloé Kerr

Trust Insights

Christopher Penn,
Trust Insights

Michael Lamp

Signal AI

Alexandre Martins Pinto,
Signal AI

Silje Lier

WE

Gretchen Ramsay,
WE

Rob Longert

Swoop

Scott Rines,
Swoop

Blake McEvoy

APCO Worldwide

Abdullah Sahyoun,
APCO Worldwide

Josh Morton

Limbik

Zach Schwitzky,
Limbik

Carlos Olivos

Weber Shandwick

Katya Sotiris,
Weber Shandwick

Kelly Pakula

Coca-Cola

Pratik Thakar,
Coca-Cola

Janelle Panebianco

Ruder Finn/RF Studio 53

Tejas Totade,
Ruder Finn

Meera Pattni

Omnicom

Paolo Yuvienco,
Omnicom


