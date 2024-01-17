‘People are getting fed up with the whole pitching process’ – PRWeek podcast

From client pitching to the Post Office, PRWeek’s latest Noise in Brief podcast looks at major stories affecting the sector over the past week or so.

Noise in Brief – a shorter offshoot of PRWeek’s Beyond the Noise podcast – is released fortnightly and features PRWeek UK journalists discussing major issues from the previous seven days or so.

Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

This week’s edition features PRWeek UK editor John Harrington alongside reporters Evie Barrett and Elizabeth Wiredu.

The trio discuss the major talking points behind the Post Office/Horizon scandal, looking at the communications responses and the wider implications for reputation and crisis management.

The findings of Edelman’s latest Trust Barometer – which found growing unease and mistrust among many people around innovation – are debated. There’s also a look at the backlash to the project from the campaign group Clean Creatives, among others.

The client/agency pitching process is discussed, following a story last week in which an agency was invited to pitch as a “courtesy”.

Finally, with the trading numbers now in, we ask: which supermarket groups ‘won’ Christmas with their festive campaigns?