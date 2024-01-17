PRWeek UK Top 150 2024 opens for submissions

PR agencies should act now to be included in PRWeek’s annual UK Top 150 Consultancies project, and in a separate rankings table for the Middle East.

The Top 150 questionnaire is now live – the deadline for completion is 5pm on Monday 26 February 2024.

Agencies on PRWeek’s UK Top 150 database were sent an email from UK editor John Harrington yesterday (Wednesday 17 January) with a link to the questionnaire. If you or a colleague did not receive the email, please email john.harrington@haymarket.com to be sent it.

The questionnaire asks for revenue, headcount and other information relating to the UK, as well as data related to the Middle East. The information will be used for rankings tables and in-depth features as part of the Top 150 project.

Agencies are urged to complete the questionnaire even if they think they fall below the Top 150 revenue threshold. This is because there will be opportunities to be included in other tables – including sector tables, the ‘bubbling under’ list and the independent agencies ranking.

Agency bosses may also be quoted as thought leaders in accompanying features.

A separate questionnaire for the global Agency Business Report – which asks for data both globally and in the US – is available for non-UK agencies. Firms do not need to fill out this questionnaire to be ranked in the UK Top 150 table. However, if they would like to be in the global agency ranking table, or the US table, the questionnaire must be completed. For more information, contact abr@prweek.com.

