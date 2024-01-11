PRWeek Corporate Affairs Awards – last chance to enter this week

The PRWeek Corporate Affairs Awards are an opportunity to showcase and celebrate the best campaigns, projects, agencies, in-house teams and individuals across sectors covering corporate, city, pharma, public affairs and beyond.
The new scheme replaces PRWeek’s Corporate, City and Public Affairs Awards and the Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards.
It recognises the multitude of different disciplines that sit under the modern corporate affairs function, with comms at the heart. The awards are a fantastic opportunity for the best agencies, in-house teams and individuals in their fields to be recognised by their peers.
A live awards event will be held at Quaglino's in London's West End on 16 April 2024. Tickets for the night will be available to purchase from February.
The co-chairs of the judges are Katy McMillan, senior director, global corporate affairs, at AstraZeneca; and Jenny Hall, corporate affairs director at Royal Mail.
The awards cover the EMEA region. Visit the website for more details and to enter.
Advice from judges...
What are you looking for in winning entries?
"The perfect blend of a highly strategic solution with creativity that sets it apart from anything else in the category. The programmes that make you say, 'I wish I was part of that'" - Annemarie Penderis, managing director, corporate reputation, Cirkle
"The ruthless prioritisation of outcomes, not outputs" - Tom Hashemi, CEO, Cast from Clay
What top tips would you give to this year's entrants?
"To make your entry memorable, don't just share facts and step-by-step details, tell a story that's so fascinating we won't forget it" - Kim Walker, managing director, GCI Health
"Don't just tell us what you did show us. Take us on the journey that your team experienced so we understand how you delivered an impact" - Dorothy Burwell, partner, global partnerships board member, FGS Global
Confirmed judges
- Michael Bodansky, head of corporate communications, Revolut
- Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner, EMEA, Finn Partners
- Dorothy Burwell, partner, global partnership board member, FSG Global
- Nick Dibden, director, Powerscourt
- Lottie Dominiczak, director, communications, Northern & Eastern Europe, Uber
- Alex Doorey, director of corporate affairs, brand and marketing, OVO
- Sarah Gordon, managing director, Virgo Health
- Jenny Hall, corporate affairs director, Royal Mail
- Rebecca Harper, senior managing director, Teneo
- Tom Hashemi, CEO, Cast From Clay
- Louise Hill, head of media, UNICEF UK
- Clayton Hirst, director of corporate affairs, Halma
- Sam Hodges, executive director, corporate reputation, The Romans
- Milly Hutchinson, global head of corporate communications, Allen & Overy LLP
- Richard King, group corporate comms director, Provident Financial
- Shayoni Lynn, CEO and founder Lynn Group
- Kate Macnamara, corporate affairs director, Western Europe, Molson Coors Beverage Company
- Doyel Maitra, director of comms for Retail Banking, NatWest
- Katy McMillan, senior director, global corporate affairs, AstraZeneca
- Claire Newell, head of communications for Europe and the UK, Standard CharteredBank
- Lisa O’Neill, head of external communications, international developed markets, Pfizer
- Lisa O'Sullivan, global health, growth lead, Porter Novelli London
- Dionne Parker, corporate affairs leader
- Sneha Patel, VP - corporate affairs EMEA
- Annemarie Penderis, managing director - corporate reputation, Cirkle
- Kim Polley, managing partner UK and Ireland, Instinctif Partners
- Simon Rendell, senior associate director, Hill & Knowlton
- Rimmi Shah, director and Partner, Lansons | Team Farner
- Charles Tattersall, CEO, Citypress
- Emily Thomas, managing director, health & wellbeing, Brands2Life
- Kim Walker, managing director, GCI Health
For questions about the Awards, please email sian.morrison@haymarket.com.
Full list of categories
Campaign categories
Best pharmaceutical and/or healthcare product launch
Best public health awareness campaign
Best proactive lobbying campaign on an issue or cause
Best handling of an IPO
Best corporate internal comms or employee engagement campaign
Best crisis or issues management
Best use of media relations for corporate and/or financial comms
Best use of media relations for pharma and/or healthcare comms
Best use of social media and/or influencers for corporate and/or financial comms
Best use of social media and/or influencers for pharma and/or healthcare comms
Best use of content for corporate and/or financial comms
Best use of content for pharma and/or healthcare comms
Best handling of a de/merger or acquisition deal
Agency and Team categories
Best agency for corporate and/or financial comms
Best agency for public affairs
Best agency for pharma and/or healthcare comms
New consultancy of the year for corporate and/or financial comms
New consultancy of the year for public affairs
New consultancy of the year for pharma and/or healthcare comms
Best integrated agency
Best in-house comms team
Best in-house public affairs team
People categories
Newcomer of the year in corporate comms
Newcomer of the year in public affairs
Newcomer of the year in pharma and/or healthcare
Professional of the year – agency, in corporate comms
Professional of the year – agency, in public affairs
Professional of the year – agency, in pharma and/or healthcare
Professional of the year – in-house, in corporate comms
Professional of the year – in-house, in public affairs
Professional of the year – in-house, in pharma and/or healthcare