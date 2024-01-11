PRWeek Corporate Affairs Awards – last chance to enter this week

Time is running out to enter the inaugural PRWeek Corporate Affairs Awards - the final, extended deadline is Thursday 18 January.

The PRWeek Corporate Affairs Awards are an opportunity to showcase and celebrate the best campaigns, projects, agencies, in-house teams and individuals across sectors covering corporate, city, pharma, public affairs and beyond.

The new scheme replaces PRWeek’s Corporate, City and Public Affairs Awards and the Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards.

It recognises the multitude of different disciplines that sit under the modern corporate affairs function, with comms at the heart. The awards are a fantastic opportunity for the best agencies, in-house teams and individuals in their fields to be recognised by their peers.

A live awards event will be held at Quaglino's in London's West End on 16 April 2024. Tickets for the night will be available to purchase from February.

The co-chairs of the judges are Katy McMillan, senior director, global corporate affairs, at AstraZeneca; and Jenny Hall, corporate affairs director at Royal Mail.

The awards cover the EMEA region. Visit the website for more details and to enter.

Advice from judges...

What are you looking for in winning entries?

"The perfect blend of a highly strategic solution with creativity that sets it apart from anything else in the category. The programmes that make you say, 'I wish I was part of that'" - Annemarie Penderis, managing director, corporate reputation, Cirkle

"The ruthless prioritisation of outcomes, not outputs" - Tom Hashemi, CEO, Cast from Clay

What top tips would you give to this year's entrants?

"To make your entry memorable, don't just share facts and step-by-step details, tell a story that's so fascinating we won't forget it" - Kim Walker, managing director, GCI Health

"Don't just tell us what you did show us. Take us on the journey that your team experienced so we understand how you delivered an impact" - Dorothy Burwell, partner, global partnerships board member, FGS Global

Confirmed judges

Michael Bodansky, head of corporate communications, Revolut

Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner, EMEA, Finn Partners

Dorothy Burwell, partner, global partnership board member, FSG Global

Nick Dibden, director, Powerscourt

Lottie Dominiczak, director, communications, Northern & Eastern Europe, Uber

Alex Doorey, director of corporate affairs, brand and marketing, OVO

Sarah Gordon, managing director, Virgo Health

Jenny Hall, corporate affairs director, Royal Mail

Rebecca Harper, senior managing director, Teneo

Tom Hashemi, CEO, Cast From Clay

Louise Hill, head of media, UNICEF UK

Clayton Hirst, director of corporate affairs, Halma

Sam Hodges, executive director, corporate reputation, The Romans

Milly Hutchinson, global head of corporate communications, Allen & Overy LLP

Richard King, group corporate comms director, Provident Financial

Shayoni Lynn, CEO and founder Lynn Group

Kate Macnamara, corporate affairs director, Western Europe, Molson Coors Beverage Company

Doyel Maitra, director of comms for Retail Banking, NatWest

Katy McMillan, senior director, global corporate affairs, AstraZeneca

Claire Newell, head of communications for Europe and the UK, Standard CharteredBank

Lisa O’Neill, head of external communications, international developed markets, Pfizer

Lisa O'Sullivan, global health, growth lead, Porter Novelli London

Dionne Parker, corporate affairs leader

Sneha Patel, VP - corporate affairs EMEA

Annemarie Penderis, managing director - corporate reputation, Cirkle

Kim Polley, managing partner UK and Ireland, Instinctif Partners

Simon Rendell, senior associate director, Hill & Knowlton

Rimmi Shah, director and Partner, Lansons | Team Farner

Charles Tattersall, CEO, Citypress

Emily Thomas, managing director, health & wellbeing, Brands2Life

Kim Walker, managing director, GCI Health

For questions about the Awards, please email sian.morrison@haymarket.com.

Full list of categories

Campaign categories

Best pharmaceutical and/or healthcare product launch

Best public health awareness campaign

Best proactive lobbying campaign on an issue or cause

Best handling of an IPO

Best corporate internal comms or employee engagement campaign

Best crisis or issues management

Best use of media relations for corporate and/or financial comms

Best use of media relations for pharma and/or healthcare comms

Best use of social media and/or influencers for corporate and/or financial comms

Best use of social media and/or influencers for pharma and/or healthcare comms

Best use of content for corporate and/or financial comms

Best use of content for pharma and/or healthcare comms

Best handling of a de/merger or acquisition deal

Agency and Team categories

Best agency for corporate and/or financial comms

Best agency for public affairs

Best agency for pharma and/or healthcare comms

New consultancy of the year for corporate and/or financial comms

New consultancy of the year for public affairs

New consultancy of the year for pharma and/or healthcare comms

Best integrated agency

Best in-house comms team

Best in-house public affairs team

People categories

Newcomer of the year in corporate comms

Newcomer of the year in public affairs

Newcomer of the year in pharma and/or healthcare

Professional of the year – agency, in corporate comms

Professional of the year – agency, in public affairs

Professional of the year – agency, in pharma and/or healthcare

Professional of the year – in-house, in corporate comms

Professional of the year – in-house, in public affairs

Professional of the year – in-house, in pharma and/or healthcare