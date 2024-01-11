PRWeek Corporate Affairs Awards – last chance to enter this week

News

Time is running out to enter the inaugural PRWeek Corporate Affairs Awards - the final, extended deadline is Thursday 18 January.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 8 hours ago

The PRWeek Corporate Affairs Awards are an opportunity to showcase and celebrate the best campaigns, projects, agencies, in-house teams and individuals across sectors covering corporate, city, pharma, public affairs and beyond.

The new scheme replaces PRWeek’s Corporate, City and Public Affairs Awards and the Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards.

It recognises the multitude of different disciplines that sit under the modern corporate affairs function, with comms at the heart. The awards are a fantastic opportunity for the best agencies, in-house teams and individuals in their fields to be recognised by their peers.

A live awards event will be held at Quaglino's in London's West End on 16 April 2024. Tickets for the night will be available to purchase from February.

The co-chairs of the judges are Katy McMillan, senior director, global corporate affairs, at AstraZeneca; and Jenny Hall, corporate affairs director at Royal Mail.

The awards cover the EMEA region. Visit the website for more details and to enter.

Advice from judges...

What are you looking for in winning entries?

"The perfect blend of a highly strategic solution with creativity that sets it apart from anything else in the category. The programmes that make you say, 'I wish I was part of that'" -  Annemarie Penderis, managing director, corporate reputation, Cirkle

"The ruthless prioritisation of outcomes, not outputs" - Tom Hashemi, CEO, Cast from Clay

What top tips would you give to this year's entrants?

"To make your entry memorable, don't just share facts and step-by-step details, tell a story that's so fascinating we won't forget it" - Kim Walker, managing director, GCI Health

"Don't just tell us what you did show us. Take us on the journey that your team experienced so we understand how you delivered an impact" - Dorothy Burwell, partner, global partnerships board member, FGS Global

Confirmed judges

  • Michael Bodansky, head of corporate communications, Revolut
  • Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner, EMEA, Finn Partners
  • Dorothy Burwell, partner, global partnership board member, FSG Global
  • Nick Dibden, director, Powerscourt
  • Lottie Dominiczak, director, communications, Northern & Eastern Europe, Uber
  • Alex Doorey, director of corporate affairs, brand and marketing, OVO
  • Sarah Gordon, managing director, Virgo Health
  • Jenny Hall, corporate affairs director, Royal Mail
  • Rebecca Harper, senior managing director, Teneo
  • Tom Hashemi, CEO, Cast From Clay
  • Louise Hill, head of media, UNICEF UK
  • Clayton Hirst, director of corporate affairs, Halma
  • Sam Hodges, executive director, corporate reputation, The Romans
  • Milly Hutchinson, global head of corporate communications, Allen & Overy LLP
  • Richard King, group corporate comms director, Provident Financial
  • Shayoni Lynn, CEO and founder Lynn Group
  • Kate Macnamara, corporate affairs director, Western Europe, Molson Coors Beverage Company
  • Doyel Maitra, director of comms for Retail Banking, NatWest
  • Katy McMillan, senior director, global corporate affairs, AstraZeneca
  • Claire Newell, head of communications for Europe and the UK, Standard CharteredBank
  • Lisa O’Neill, head of external communications, international developed markets, Pfizer
  • Lisa O'Sullivan, global health, growth lead, Porter Novelli London
  • Dionne Parker, corporate affairs leader
  • Sneha Patel, VP - corporate affairs EMEA
  • Annemarie Penderis, managing director - corporate reputation, Cirkle
  • Kim Polley, managing partner UK and Ireland, Instinctif Partners
  • Simon Rendell, senior associate director, Hill & Knowlton
  • Rimmi Shah, director and Partner, Lansons | Team Farner
  • Charles Tattersall, CEO, Citypress
  • Emily Thomas, managing director, health & wellbeing, Brands2Life
  • Kim Walker, managing director, GCI Health

For questions about the Awards, please email sian.morrison@haymarket.com.

Full list of categories

Campaign categories

Best pharmaceutical and/or healthcare product launch

Best public health awareness campaign

Best proactive lobbying campaign on an issue or cause

Best handling of an IPO

Best corporate internal comms or employee engagement campaign

Best crisis or issues management

Best use of media relations for corporate and/or financial comms

Best use of media relations for pharma and/or healthcare comms

Best use of social media and/or influencers for corporate and/or financial comms

Best use of social media and/or influencers for pharma and/or healthcare comms

Best use of content for corporate and/or financial comms

Best use of content for pharma and/or healthcare comms

Best handling of a de/merger or acquisition deal

Agency and Team categories

Best agency for corporate and/or financial comms

Best agency for public affairs

Best agency for pharma and/or healthcare comms

New consultancy of the year for corporate and/or financial comms

New consultancy of the year for public affairs

New consultancy of the year for pharma and/or healthcare comms

Best integrated agency

Best in-house comms team

Best in-house public affairs team

People categories

Newcomer of the year in corporate comms

Newcomer of the year in public affairs

Newcomer of the year in pharma and/or healthcare

Professional of the year – agency, in corporate comms

Professional of the year – agency, in public affairs

Professional of the year – agency, in pharma and/or healthcare

Professional of the year – in-house, in corporate comms

Professional of the year – in-house, in public affairs

Professional of the year – in-house, in pharma and/or healthcare


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further

Latest

Soreen appoints agency for trade PR remit

Soreen appoints agency for trade PR remit

Rud Pedersen strengthens UK team

Rud Pedersen strengthens UK team

Frankie Cory to leave W Communications

Frankie Cory to leave W Communications

Edelman releases the Trust Barometer annually ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

2024 Edelman Trust Barometer: Business has best chance to reverse widening gap between society, innovation

(Credit: Gannet77/Getty Images)

Ex-Post Office PR boss complained about BBC Panorama exposé

Hotwire names first CEO for Continental Europe

Hotwire names first CEO for Continental Europe

Movers and Shakers: FleishmanHillard, Teneo, PRCA, BCW, and more…

Movers and Shakers: FleishmanHillard, Teneo, PRCA, BCW, and more…

Henkel appoints consumer agency for six-figure brief

Henkel appoints consumer agency for six-figure brief

Arthur Sadoun standing opposite his AI twin

Publicis Groupe uses AI to send 100,000 personalised new year messages to staff

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now