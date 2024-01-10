PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards: judges named as deadline nears

The first tranche of judges have been named for the PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2024 - as the ‘early bird’ entry deadline of 1 February fast approaches.

The judges confirmed are:

Ruth Allchurch, managing director, EMEA, WE

Lynsey Barry, co-founder and CEO, Five Not 10

Malini Bhargav, senior consultant, Blurred

Jessie Brooks, influencer lead, Golin

Jo Carr, co-founder and chief client officer, Hope&Glory, and president, Women in PR

Alison Clarke, principal, Alison Clarke Consulting

Jonny Curtis. managing director, Grayling

Katie de Cozar, former director, CCgroup

Vicki DeBlasi, founder and director, Innovate Comms

Jane Fordham, partner and head of people, Jane Fordham Consulting

Rachel Friend, executive chair, Harvard

Katie Gabriel, senior account director, Instinctif Partners

Jon Gerlis, head of PR and policy, CIPR

Jo Grierson, managing director, MSL Group

Sheeraz Gulsher, co-founder, People Like Us

Yasmin Hemmings, head of programmes, Creative Access

Paul Hutchings, founder, Fox&Cat

Lauren Kay-Lambert, co-managing director, Shape History

Myriam Khan, head of communications, Thales

Kirsty Leighton, group CEO, Milk & Honey

Ella McWilliam, co-founder and CEO, Full Fat

Kamiqua Pearce, founder and CEO, Coldr, and founder, Black Comms Network

Giles Peddy, managing director, UK & Europe, Source Code Comms

Barbara Phillips, interim chief executive officer, Brownstone/RIBA

Emma Ross, co-founder and chief people officer, Missive

Ishtar Schneider, global people, inclusion and diversity communications lead, Mars

Laura Sibley, managing director, consumer, Brands2Life

Ethan Spibey, senior practice director, Purpose Union

Louie St Clare, co-founder, Delphi

Charles Tattersall, chief executive, Citypress

Cath Taylor, co-founder, Taylor Herring

Brad Taylor, director of consulting, CIPD

Amandeep Turna, account director, Harvard

Joshua Vine-Lott, senior account manager, Aurora Healthcare Communications

Steven Waddington, managing partner, Wadds

Nina Webb, chief executive, Brazen

There are three Gold Award categories available in the PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2024: Large Agency (100+ UK employees); Mid-Size Agency (30-99 UK employees); and Small Agency (two-29 UK employees).

Entry is via the online form. Shortlisted entrants will be invited to attend an online panel judging session to decide the winners and highly commended entries.

Categories

As in previous years, anyone who enters a Gold category can also enter any or all of the Specialist categories, with a supplementary fee for each. It means agencies will have even more opportunities to be a Best Places to Work Awards winner and be recognised for outstanding initiatives and ways of working.

The Specialist categories are:

Best Internship Scheme

Diversity & Inclusion

Mental Health Champion

Rewards & Benefits

Sustainability

Training & Development

Separate judging panels will decide the winners in these categories, with online judging to decide the shortlists followed by panel sessions to choose the eventual Specialist winners.

Those applying for the Best Places to Work Awards only need to complete one form, regardless of how many Specialist award categories are entered. There is no limit to the number of Specialist categories that can be entered; however, only Gold Award entrants can enter the Specialist award categories.

Survey

This year, every entrant will be required to take part in an employee engagement survey element. The survey must be completed by at least 50 per cent of the workforce for the entry to be valid.

The survey results will be used as part of the judging process. A custom survey link will be emailed to the email address of the entrant within 72 hours of entering and must be circulated within your organisation by this person. The survey takes only five minutes to complete by each employee and must be completed by no later than 7 March 2024.

The ‘early bird’ entry deadline for the Awards is 1 February 2024, with a standard deadline of 22 February and a late deadline of 29 February. The shortlist will be announced in April and the winners will be revealed at a live event in May.

To read about the 2023 winners, click here – and good luck!