‘We’ve been through the pain, now we’ll get the gain’ – 2024 predictions, PRWeek podcast

Gazing into their crystal balls are regular host Frankie Oliver, the founder of New Society, alongside PRWeek editor-in-chief Danny Rogers and UK editor John Harrington.



PRWeek UK's Beyond the Noise podcast, which is published on alternate weeks, looks at some of the biggest issues affecting comms and PR.



The trio discuss how trading is likely to pan out for PR agencies in 2024 following a challenging 2023. They examine recent data from the PRWeek Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker, which looks at whether agency leaders are upbeat about the next 12 months.



The impact of the ‘year of elections’ on the industry is put under the microscope. The opportunities and challenges posed by AI are also scrutinised, and we ask: what’s next for ESG and ‘purpose’?



They also look ahead to the ‘summer of sport’ and discuss what it means for comms and for the brands.