As brands invest in college athletes, PR pros must protect both parties

Brand investment in college athletes has never been higher, which means that PR pros must look out for both clients and players as they strike deals, argues Jamie Shearer, a student-athlete at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

As a senior student-athlete at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, I have witnessed the transformative impact of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) regulations on college athletics. Although empowering athletes to leverage their image is a noble goal, the current landscape now warrants a more critical examination of its effects — one that goes beyond the surface-level endorsement deals and social media promotions.

In recent years, platforms such as Postgame and OpenDorse, which pair athletes with brands offering influencer opportunities, have become increasingly popular in the NIL space. They have proven financially beneficial for some, but also raise concerns about athletes getting scammed and the strategic alignment between the athlete, brand and target audience. PR specialists are being challenged with creating campaigns that resonate in an already saturated social media space.

Not every athlete is a natural influencer, and assuming so risks diluting genuine connections. Many college kids are well-versed in social media and have taken time to build and maintain their image across platforms, but our priority in school is to learn and compete, not to make ads for the local fast-food joint.

As the Michigan Wolverines close out the NCAA football playoffs with a win, the pressure on athletes to secure lucrative NIL deals will intensify. Likewise, brands will feel the pressure to seek notable athletes during their highest season of visibility, especially given that Pop-Tarts showed just how fruitful college sports can be for brands

The lure of brand deal money can influence athletes to neglect the long-term effects of their relationships. PR experts are essential to helping athletes and businesses find partnerships that complement their brands, connect with their fan base and endure over time.

Social media can enhance an athlete’s personal brand, but the most genuine fan connections are built by watching games and growing to love their playing style. Yet, as the spotlight on athletes intensifies, so does the scrutiny of their endorsements.

To address these challenges, we need to push for a more nuanced NIL agreement architecture. PR pros, athletes and brands should work more closely to strike a balance that guarantees a lasting and significant impression on their target audience, in addition to protecting the athlete's reputation.

It's critical to maintain the core values of sportsmanship and authentic fan involvement as we negotiate the complex landscape of NIL in college athletics. By doing this, we can raise the conversation about the effects of NIL regulations and make sure that, while embracing the wonderful opportunities that come with change, college athletics' changing landscape stays loyal to its core ideals.

Jamie Shearer is a student at ​the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.