Evoke consumer health head leaves to launch rival offer

Amy Greenwood has left Evoke Mind+Matter (this week rebranded as Inizio Evoke), where she was director of consumer health & wellness, to launch a wellness offer at healthcare PR agency Stirred.

PR firm Stirred’s new Stirred Well offer focuses on work that advocates, enables and enhances everyday wellness and prompts people to make smarter, healthier choices, according to the agency.

A rise in self-care and the role of technology, including the explosion of femtech, and further expansion into ecommerce, has led to significant growth for the wellness sector in recent years, it says.

Increased retailer focus on wellness, a continued need to relieve the pressure on health systems and a deepening of the consumer wellness mindset will all play a key role in helping to shape 2024 as a pivotal year in health, according to Stirred.

Amy Greenwood (pictured), who is joining the agency as head of Stirred Well, will lead a specialist team to service clients.

She said: “Stirred Well is launching at a time when staying well really matters and aims to help clients make a stir in an increasingly crowded marketplace. Our experience, alongside recent market events which have seen a number of consumer health brands breaking away from their pharmaceutical ‘parent’ organisations, confirms that consumer health and wellness brands need their own distinct approach.”

This means having a “creative that rivals any FMCG brand but developed with access to deep regulatory understanding when it’s required. A rare blend, which many pure health or pure consumer agencies can’t convincingly offer.”

Greenwood added: “At Stirred Well we’re not only on top of changing consumer behaviours and the complex retailer landscape, but as a specialist health agency, we have a deep understanding of wider health systems and how they impact the wellness market.”

In her new role Greenwood reunites with Stirred co-founders and former Pegasus board directors Stuart Hehir and Jo Spadaccino. The trio worked together for more than a decade at Pegasus (which became Evoke Mind+Matter).

Hehir and Spadaccino launched Stirred in 2021, and the agency now has 11 full-time staff and a wider network that enables it to scale up to meet client demands.

Hehir described the hire of Greenwood as “another milestone in Stirred’s young but ambitious journey”.



The agency launched “with a mission to match the innovation of the health sector with the communications innovation it deserved” and has largely focused on the pharmaceutical sector to date.

“But both personally and within the team, we’ve got a wealth of experience that spans FMCG, public health and OTC brands and products, so this move ensures we are delivering on our mission across the full health spectrum, from prevention to cure, and improving people’s everyday health and wellness.”

Stirred is set to achieve £1.5m revenue in 2023-24, doubling its 2022-23 performance, according to Hehir.

“Most of our clients are in the pharma space, spanning respiratory, oncology and infectious diseases, and covering a mix of internal comms and external patient/product comms across the UK and EU. We are unable to divulge specific names,” he said.

The agency also works on a pro-bono basis with The Vavengers – a UK charity focused on ending female genital mutilation/cutting and violence against women and girls.