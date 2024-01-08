Unity MD Samantha Losey joins Montfort
Corporate comms firm Montfort has hired Samantha Losey, former managing director of creative agency Unity – following an eventful 2023 that has included other senior appointments, departures and overseas office openings.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>