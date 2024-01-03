‘PRs should do less of this in 2024’ – PRWeek podcast

Big themes and stories in comms from the past week are put under the microscope in the latest edition of Noise in Brief, PRWeek UK’s bite-sized podcast.

Noise in Brief – a shorter offshoot of PRWeek’s Beyond the Noise podcast – is released fortnightly and features PRWeek UK journalists discussing major issues from the previous seven days or so.

Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

In the first episode of 2024, PRWeek news editor Siobhan Holt is joined by PRWeek UK editor John Harrington and reporters Evie Barrett and Elizabeth Wiredu.

In this edition, the editorial team analyse the comms successes and failures that have hit the headlines in the New Year, plus the four journalists discuss what the PR industry should do more and less of in 2024.