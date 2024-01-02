PRWeek’s annual Healthcare Awards + Conference slated for May 21

The events take place at Guastavino’s in New York City; Bayer’s Beth Roden is chair of jury for the Healthcare Awards — final deadline for entries is January 15.

The PRWeek U.S. Healthcare Awards + Conference returns for its third year on May 21 at Guastavino’s in New York City.

PRWeek’s Healthcare Conference will cover a burgeoning area of communication that has taken on an even more crucial role in the ecosystem in a post-COVID world, with many stories told through a healthcare lens.

This year’s conference will feature discussions on hot button issues including pharma, hospital systems, public health, care providers, health technology, digital health, weight-loss drugs and health equity. Check back for more information about speakers as the event nears.

After the conference in the afternoon, join PRWeek for the Healthcare Awards, which will showcase and celebrate the best campaigns, projects, agencies, in-house teams and individuals across the healthcare and pharma PR sectors.

Beth Roden, SVP and head of U.S. communications at Bayer, is serving as chair of jury for this year’s event. The PRWeek Health Influencer 30 stalwart and 2022 Women of Distinction honoree brings decades of experience in the healthcare sector to the judging process.

“I am honored to serve as the chair of jury for PRWeek’s Healthcare Awards,” Roden said. “There are many innovative initiatives taking place in healthcare today, and communications plays a key role in shaping every story and bringing healthcare to life. The PRWeek Healthcare Awards always features many outstanding campaigns and projects and honors the best-of-the-best communications programs. I’m excited to review and learn from these campaigns, especially in an industry that is working so hard to improve health for us all.”

“Healthcare is one of the most significant growth areas in communications and PRWeek’s Healthcare Awards + Conference will analyze the hottest topics and reward the best work,” said Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director, PRWeek. “Now in its third year, this event has quickly become a must-attend for PR pros.”

It’s not too late to enter the Healthcare Awards. The extended entry deadline is Monday, January 15, and the finalists for the event will be announced in March.

For tickets to the third annual PRWeek U.S. Healthcare Awards + Conference, please visit the event website.