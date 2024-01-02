How to stay (or get) uncanceled

No one is safe from cancel culture nowadays — brands included. As a brand strategist, social media addict and Gen Z consumer, I pay very close attention to what companies are saying and doing while waiting to see which brand on my feed will get canceled next.

It’s not that I enjoy seeing brands get canceled, it’s that I don’t always trust them — 59% of Gen Z don't trust companies to keep their word. As a values-driven consumer who’s been burned by brands I believed in before, it’s important to me that I hold the brands in my life accountable and implore them to do better. I want them to care about me and the world I live in, not just my money and loyalty.

But with Gen Z’s high standards and low trust, what does it take to gain their trust, keep it and, should you lose it, earn it back?

Gen Z’s brand bullshit tolerance is low and we will not hesitate to call out brands who don’t adequately and honestly own up to their mistakes. When Ticketmaster fumbled pre-sale tickets for Taylor Swift’s “The Era’s Tour” in November 2022, heartbroken fans were met with a long, defensive statement explaining the mishap — sans apology. Only after Swift herself released a statement expressing her frustration with what happened did Ticketmaster take down the original statement and re-release one that did include an apology.

Responses that over-explain what went wrong without detailing next steps to rectify the situation read as completely insincere. While sharing the behind-the-scenes of the problem is part of owning up to it, that alone isn’t enough to reinforce a sense of trust. What matters most is making sure it doesn’t happen again. Acknowledging your brand’s wrongdoing and sharing an action plan for doing better gives Gen Z a reason to keep engaging with you.

Victoria’s Secret and Abercrombie & Fitch were massively popular when older Gen Zers were entering their teenage years but have lost their standing with the generation in the past decade. As people’s expectations around brand inclusivity shifted heavily throughout the 2010s, what would have been considered formative years for older Gen Zers, neither of the brands kept up.

Over the last few years, Abercrombie has drastically revamped its brand and business practices to meet the demand for inclusivity; slowly but surely earning its place back in the lives of the people they hurt. Despite Victoria’s Secret’s multiple attempts at a comeback, their quick shift from ultra-exclusive to all-inclusive never quite landed, as their efforts have been more focused on their image than their actions.

Being able to keep up with culture is less about relevance and more about understanding. It’s important to be “with the times,” but it makes Gen Z feel heard and valued when we see brands doing the hard work to change and grow as we do. Any brand can seem in-touch and tuned-in, but the brands that aren’t afraid to listen, learn and pivot as culture evolves are the ones that earn and keep Gen Z’s trust long-term.

None of this is to say that every brand with less-than-perfect history is doomed to be canceled. We know nobody’s perfect. It just means we expect brands to meet apology with action and intention with investment, showing us that the core of your brand is worthy of the trust you’re asking for.

Lily Thaler is a strategist at Design Bridge and Partners.