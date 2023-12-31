How was trading in December? Let us know for PRWeek Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker

News

UK PR agencies are urged to complete a very short questionnaire on trading in December for PRWeek's Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 10 hours ago

The questionnaire is anonymous, although agencies can add comments - attributed or not - to be published on PRWeek.com next week. As an extra incentive, participating agencies will be emailed the basic results at least 24 hours before they appear on the website.

The questionnaire - which should take between three and five minutes to complete - asks agencies how trading in December fared versus expectations and how confident they are of reaching growth targets.

It asks about other key issues including fees, new business, client payment terms, recruitment, redundancies and inflation.

Click here to access the questionnaire.

The deadline to complete the questionnaire is 5pm on Monday 8 January.

To see PRWeek's coverage of the last Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker, please click here and here.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further

Latest

Milk & Honey appoints ex-Cognito director

Milk & Honey appoints ex-Cognito director

‘A time of turmoil and challenging budgets’ – public sector comms predictions for 2024

‘A time of turmoil and challenging budgets’ – public sector comms predictions for 2024

Honoured (L to R): Mark Read, Jane Boardman and Tiffany Beck

WPP's Mark Read among industry figures in New Year Honours

(Credit: Henrik Sorensen/Getty Images)

In brief: Headland, Media Zoo, Good Relations, Milk & Honey

Pepsi Max sock exchange, Heycar clowns, Luton Actually - Campaigns round-up

Pepsi Max sock exchange, Heycar clowns, Luton Actually - Campaigns round-up

Movers and Shakers: Edelman, Portland, Golin, Evoke and more…

Movers and Shakers: Edelman, Portland, Golin, Evoke and more…

Pitch Update: Iceland, The Savoy, Qatar, Sudocrem and more…

Pitch Update: Iceland, The Savoy, Qatar, Sudocrem and more…

Simon Hackett departs Evoke after 17 years

Simon Hackett departs Evoke after 17 years

PRWeek’s most-read articles of 2023: Freuds

PRWeek’s most-read articles of 2023: Freuds

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now