PARTICIPANTS
-Kat Arnull, U.K. group chief strategy officer, Golin
-Faeth Birch, CEO, U.K., Middle East and Asia, FGS Global
-Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner, Europe, Finn Partners
-Chris Buckley, managing director of strategy and client growth, Brands2Life
-Jo Carr, cofounder and chief client officer, Hope&Glory PR
-Nimesh Davé, president, Notified
-Emma Dean, managing director, Portland
-Daniella Lebor, managing director, U.K., APCO
-Daniel Lotzof, chief revenue officer, Notified
-Alex MacLaverty, former COO, Clarity
-Chris McCafferty, CEO, MSL London
-Joanna Oosthuizen, CEO, public relations and influence, EMEA, Ogilvy
-Kate Stevens, president, Europe, AxiCom
-Peter Tomlinson, director of digital services, EMEA, Porter Novelli
-Nan Williams, group CEO, Four Communications Group
-Jamie Wynne-Morgan, U.K. CEO, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
Clients’ expectations from their agency partners are greater than ever. That is not only the case, though, in terms of delivering results. A lot of it revolves around education – staying up-to-date on the latest tools and tactics and utilizing them to amplify efforts and successes.Agencies are also increasingly relied upon to provide human analysis and insights, as well as keep clients abreast of real-time market and media forces that will impact the business.
All of these realities are central to the Notified-hosted roundtable recently held in London featuring agency leaders.
(Clockwise from top left) McCafferty, Birch, Buckley and Oosthuizen
Conversing with clients
“They're waiting for us to tell them what they should have and need.” This is Brands2Life’s Chris Buckley’s initial comment when the group began speaking about agency-client chats.
“Clients want to use technology to measure the impact and see in very real time what you're delivering for them in terms of the campaigns,” adds Alex MacLaverty, formerly of Clarity.
At this point, the gathered participants begin to focus on their compensation from partners and why it seems to lag behind other disciplines.
“The pushback we get is that if you're doing marketing, you can track what the SEO delivered, what the PPC delivered, but you can't track to the same degree what the PR activity delivered,” explains Finn Partners’ Chantal Bowman-Boyles.
Notified’s Nimesh Davé realizes why this might be the case.
“People don't understand the value until after something happens,” he notes. “As a CEO, the only thing I care about is value creation. The problem is that the procurement people look at [PR] as a commodity.”
Procurement processes often focus on inputs, not outcomes, explains Buckley. “The way that we are asked to price our services, the way that we are asked to demonstrate value is all down to what's going in, not what's coming out.”
Earned measurement, continues Four Communications Group’s Nan Williams, might not be relevant by itself anymore as clients want “a total view across earned, paid and internal channels.”
However, measuring earned media proved effective when Finn Partners and a group of non-government agencies launched a research project into consumers’ perception of climate change, Bowman-Boyles reports, noting it helped illustrate a 5% sentiment change.
Comms must always remember that demonstrating business impact is essential to these agency-client conversations.
“It's about shifting the whole measurement ideology to think about how we achieve the business objectives,” asserts APCO’s Daniella Lebor.
“Everything should go back to those business objectives,” emphasizes AxiCom’s Kate Stevens. “Share-of-voice is not going to tell you whether anything you did made a bit of difference to reaching business objectives.”
(Clockwise from top left) Lebor, Dean, Davé and Stevens
Where data’s greatest value lies
While data — and all the tools that help with it — is a massive part of PR’s process, it only achieves its maximum value when it helps comms pros see around corners.
“[Clients] don't want to know what's happening now or what's incremental,” explains FGS Global’s Faeth Birch. “What's really valuable is what's going to happen next week or next month and what that means.”
“Predictive analytics is where we would ideally want to be,” adds Lebor. “That's where we could really add value to clients.”
Data has long been used to establish “the correlation between negative reputation and company performance, not the positive,” suggests MSL’s Chris McCafferty. Armed with a positive data set, comms “can start to help shape company agendas that can create company value, not just coverage value.”
“That looking-around-the-corner piece is valuable,” continues Hope&Glory PR’s Jo Carr, “both from a reputation perspective but also for generating great ideas.”
The sports sector, for example, is looking into how to build avatars for social listening and having conversations with consumers to help with ideation, shares Jamie Wynne-Morgan of M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment. “We will always need humans with that insight, but technology can add to it because humans can't listen to everything all the time. They can't learn at the speed that machines can.”
“The challenge is to be able to use the technology to which we have access to understand the predictability based on the use case,” points out Porter Novelli’s Peter Tomlinson. For example, a short-term car insurance brand with a rental uptick during train strikes created a campaign around everyone needing to borrow a car. The result: its traffic increased by 40%.
“You can't be everything to everyone,” he suggests, “so you need to be single-minded.”
The key is to help clients get to the right questions for their agencies to answer, adds McCafferty. And data literacy is critical to getting to those questions.
“Sometimes you almost don't know what you're asking for because you don't know what it could potentially look like,” observes Golin’s Kat Arnull.
Data interpretation requires the right inputs and follow-up questions.
“I’m worried about a lot of the biases that are within the data because that's based on what has been rather than what should be,” underscores Portland’s Emma Dean. For example, women’s past health data doesn’t serve women well or represent what the reality should be.
What’s unique to comms is that “there is such a degree of having that empathetic thinking, really understanding how people react to things,” explains Stevens.
And one way to better harness that understanding, suggests Davé, is through insights from industry groups. SAP, for example, relies on user groups to build its technology and “drive the entire product road map of the organization.”
(Clockwise from top left) Tomlinson, Arnull, Bowman-Boyles and Williams
The state of AI
Like most conversations these days, AI certainly took center stage here. When asked whether or not their agencies had any sort of AI manifesto, the majority respond in the affirmative.“AI is fundamental to what we do,” stresses Birch. “If you're not all over it, you’re not ahead of your client and you’re not developing your own tools, it’s not tenable.”
Merely having more tools, though, isn’t enough. It’s about mastering the ones you have.
“[Teams] don’t necessarily use them to their full potential,” admits Ogilvy’s Joanna Oosthuizen. “We're not getting the absolute value for them.”
Clients want proof that AI works, yet “there's a degree of caution,” continues Stevens. “Does the data tell me something I don't want to know?”
PR pros would say they do, at least according the gathered agency leaders.
“There's nothing worse than a bad piece of coverage hitting Sunday papers and the CEO reads it,” suggests Arnull. It would be helpful if AI tools could “allow that team to quickly go, ‘You need to chill out because the impact of this is negligible.’”
And at the end of the day, context is everything.
“Our AI policy is basically: The buck stops with the person, not the technology,” MacLaverty underscores. “Give the human all the information it needs to make the right contextual decision or explanation.”
Ensuring the data set is correct requires considerable training and human analysis, which can be good news for the PR discipline.
For comms pros, “there's an opportunity to be much more valued in a way than the work that we're currently doing,” concludes Dean.
(Clockwise from top left) MavLaverty, Lotzof, Carr and Wynne-Morgan