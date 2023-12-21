Whether ESG is on your radar as a PR and communications professional or not, chances are that if you work for a listed corporation, it matters to them. ESG reporting helps stakeholders understand how companies are acting on climate and society, telling the story of how ethical they are.
Increasingly, companies are reporting on activities beyond mandatory minimum levels, sharing stories of how they behave as good corporate citizens. This practice helps nurture corporate reputation beyond the balance sheet and has become an essential element of corporate communications best practice.
Good governance
The ‘E’ in ESG clearly covers climate, biodiversity and issues like plastic pollution in the ocean. ‘S’ covers society and all people matters, such as how well the workforce is treated or building community resources like schools and playgrounds. But, the ‘G’ is less obvious. Governance oversees how the business is run, covering the profile of leadership and whether appropriate strategies are in place to identify and mitigate risks.
Do the (copy)right thing
An established, yet rapidly evolving, area of information governance that PR professionals can help clients to get ahead of involves the use of material that is subject to copyright. PR agencies have always needed a licence from the CLA to cover their own internal use of material that is subject to copyright.
To eliminate guesswork around good governance of copying and sharing material, the CLA also offers the Media Consultancy Licence (MCL) for PR and media agencies. In addition to the coverage for internal copying and reuse under the main CLA Business License, the MCL covers external supply, ensuring clients are covered when they receive material from the agency.
Covering a wide range of digitally delivered content – including copies of articles via email and web links – the MCL can be tailored to the usage profile of an individual agency, with pricing that varies according to the number of clippings shared annually.
Valuing creativity
It’s easy to forget that content belongs to its creators, especially if it’s provided freely for some uses. The rapid proliferation of generative AI and various governments’ attempts to control its ethical development and operation are a stark reminder that human creativity and the rights of content creators are precious.
AI firms are training their large language models on content without asking permission or offering compensation to the rights holders. This has the creative community up in arms, which can be seen in recent research from the CLA.
Ethics and ESG
In agencies, we often take our creative cues from popular culture, art, music, creative writing and published research to help spark inspiration.
Operating as part of a wider creative ecosystem, where sometimes we are creating, and sometimes we are copying, it feels right that we play our part in making sure that we fairly compensate content originators when their work helps us to do ours.
The same system of copyright law we rely on to protect creative livelihoods from ‘bad actors’ in AI is already in operation, covering more prosaic content uses like forwarding magazine articles to clients.
Reputation risk
Much like the current fears around being called out for greenwashing, the flip side of being properly licensed to copy and share content is an increasingly risky place to be reputationally. If we know about the imperative to be properly licensed and choose to ignore it, that’s a precarious position that risks being untenable for any agency and its clients who want to be seen to be acting ethically.
The MCL is, therefore, an opportunity to extend legal compliance to clients for the material we share from research, books and magazines with clear guidance as to what is covered and why they need their own licence to share the content beyond the agency’s main point of contact.
If we are trusted by our clients to help protect their reputations, then helping them do the right thing in terms of understanding copyright licensing is surely part of our duty of care?
Narda Shirley is co-founder of The Wilful Group. You can read her article in full here.