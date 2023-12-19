Michelle Mone & more: 2023’s crisis comms in the spotlight – the PRWeek podcast

Big themes and stories in comms from the past week are put under the microscope in the latest edition of Noise in Brief, PRWeek UK’s bite-sized podcast.

Noise in Brief – a shorter offshoot of PRWeek’s Beyond the Noise podcast – is released fortnightly and features PRWeek UK journalists discussing major issues from the previous seven days or so.

Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

In this week’s episode, PRWeek news editor Siobhan Holt is joined by reporters Evie Barrett and Elizabeth Wiredu.

In this edition, the trio discuss BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg interview with Baroness Michelle Mone and the PPE controversy.

They also analyse the biggest car crash media interviews and corporate PR disasters of 2023. We also hear about their individual favourite campaigns or activations this year.

PRWeek's Noise in Brief podcast will return in January 2024.