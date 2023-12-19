For HFSS-sake! But could more red tape be a sweet treat for creativity?
As you dive into that tin of shiny foil wrapped chocolates at your nan’s on Boxing Day, spare a thought for the influencers of Christmas 2025 who will be mourning the passing of the much debated HFSS regulations which will have come into force in October of that year.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>