PRWeek UK’s 23 most listened to podcasts of 2023

From pitching horror stories and client-agency relationships to TikTok influencers and the fear of artificial intelligence, here are PRWeek UK's most-listened-to podcasts of 2023.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 2 hours ago

1. AI won't take your job, but a human who knows how to use it will' – PR and AI, PRWeek podcast

2. Rob Mayhew: 'TikTok brought the joy back into influencer marketing' – PRWeek podcast

3. Edelman, Davos and PR's trust challenge – PRWeek podcast

4. AI is really terrifying!' – Virgin and M&S social media chiefs on PRWeek podcast

5. Why do client-agency relationships break down?'

6. Talent market will remain ‘incredibly aggressive’ – PRWeek podcast on 2023 predictions

7. Why are PR agencies closing? – PRWeek podcast

8. 'Can we just cancel the idea of a sell-in?' – young PR stars on PRWeek podcast (part two)

9. How to sell and buy PR agencies, advice in a difficult market – PRWeek podcast

10. Horror stories and client pitching 'red flags' – the PRWeek Podcast

11. ‘Agencies are missing a trick’ – young PR stars on PRWeek podcast

12. Are we at the ‘tipping point’ for purpose-led campaigns? Cannes PR Lions president hopes so

13. Are PRs paid enough? PRWeek Beyond the Noise podcast

14. PR salaries, Cannes, This Morning (again), where are the Pride campaigns?

15. 'No one taught us how to be a PR specialist in a war' – Ukraine, one year on

16. 'We're not trying to be popular' – Behind Just Stop Oil's comms strategy – PRWeek podcast

17. Ketchum & Portland, Barbie, Threads, RIP blanket pitching? – PRWeek Noise in Brief podcast

18. AI, Top 150, This Morning, BA, is PR too serious?

19. FleishmanHillard, AI, PR Room 101, tech PR rebound? – PRWeek Noise in Brief podcast

20. Agency fees, PRWeek UK Awards, consumer PR, pay gaps – PRWeek Noise in Brief podcast

21. 'Talent won’t work in an industry that sells people shit they don't need' – purpose guru

22. Ketchum's Jo-ann Robertson: 'We need to be more demanding of change' – PRWeek IWD podcast

23. The true health of UK PR agencies: Top 150 trends revealed

 

 


