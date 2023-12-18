Should brands be on TikTok or X? Ask Gen Z

Younger employees must use their digital native instincts to help clients navigate the tumultuous world of social media, says Sloane & Company’s Jake Cohen.

Just a few years ago, social media was a matter of course for any client. I saw few reasons not to engage with social — if platforms can propel a brand’s message, social media will always be helpful, right?

Recent upheavals in the social sphere have me second-guessing that assumption. The crescendo of congressional hearings, private takeovers, CEO transitions and the launches of competitor platforms has complicated the PR landscape, adding a heap of must-consider factors when it comes to testing, adopting or rejecting platforms.

Young PR pros understand their idiosyncrasies and know when to exhibit restraint. Take TikTok for example — a juggernaut with clear staying power. Roughly 1.6 billion users have flocked to TikTok, engaging with the platform for nearly an hour each day.

Despite offering this huge reach for brands, a slew of recent controversies and its tenuous legal position in some jurisdictions should leave me and my Gen-Z colleagues lukewarm on the premise of launching a strategic plan around the app.

Following congressional hearings and mounting threats of a ban from the Biden administration earlier this year, TikTok remains in the hot seat. As national security woes endure, Biden continues to support alternative legislation to supplement Congress’ premiere TikTok bill, the RESTRICT Act; former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy sparred over the app in a recent Republican debate; and lawmakers Josh Hawley, Marco Rubio and Mike Gallagher have renewed their calls for a broad ban of the platform amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Despite the disconnect between older generations and younger TikTok users, the app is far from a lost cause. Content surrounding niche interests flourishes when brand personalities and creators get involved — allowing clients in inconspicuous fields to harness the algorithm and reach the app’s 25% Gen-Z audience.

Still, an unclear regulatory playbook mixed with clear distrust from older users begs younger PR pros to tread carefully with client content — or steer clear altogether.

On the other hand, X, formerly known as Twitter, was once a no-brainer for clients. Yet with Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform, we’ve seen more divisive battles over political bias and content censorship, an issue exacerbated further by charges of anti-Israel indoctrination following the October 7 terrorist attacks.

Influential accounts with audiences able to outpace established news outlets were responsible for three-fourths of viral misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war. Even with hundreds of millions of active users still on the platform, engagement with X can be risky, and young PR pros can help weigh the consequences.

Meta has also introduced Threads as a direct competitor to X. The app saw more than 30 million registrations in its first 24 hours, and PR pros have had to decide how to engage the web’s newest behemoth. Last week, Threads launched in Europe — giving EU users the option to create spectator accounts and browse without the ability to post —- likely presenting more considerations about reach, privacy and anonymity.

There’s no real playbook for Threads, and the prospects for the platform as a “Twitter killer” or sandbox for brands to experiment are still speculative, if not dimmed. What may seem like an up-and-comer can just as quickly nosedive into irrelevance, taking a bold new client strategy and troves of owned content along with it.

The social media landscape is more dynamic than ever — with controversy, privatization and newcomers forcing constant PR resets and reevaluations. It falls on the current junior workforce to use our social media savvy and adaptability in creative, informed ways to encourage or rein in our clients’ social ambitions. Our voice and experience here is indispensable.

Jake Cohen is an associate at Sloane & Company, a subsidiary of SKDK.